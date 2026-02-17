Axogen, Inc. To Participate In Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Participation: Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings

Date/Time: Presentation Tuesday, March 3, 2026, 3:25 PM ET

Webcast Link: Raymond James/Axogen Presentation

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Participation: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings

Date/Time: Fireside Chat Monday, March 9, 2026, 1:00 PM ET

Webcast Link: Leerink/Axogen Fireside Chat

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference

Participation: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings

Date/Time: Fireside Chat Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 12:30 PM ET

Webcast Link: Citizens/Axogen Fireside Chat

About Axogen

Axogen (Nasdaq: AXGN) is focused on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve repair. With a mission to make nerve repair the expected standard of care, Axogen advances the field through research, education, and collaboration with surgeons and healthcare providers across a global network.

Axogen's product portfolio includes Avance® (acellular nerve allograft-arwx), Avance® Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector®, Axoguard Nerve Protector®, Axoguard HA+ Nerve ProtectorTM, Axoguard Nerve Cap®, and Avive+ Soft Tissue MatrixTM.​

Contact:

Axogen, Inc.

...