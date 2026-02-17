Axogen, Inc. To Participate In Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences
Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Participation: Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings
Date/Time: Presentation Tuesday, March 3, 2026, 3:25 PM ET
Webcast Link: Raymond James/Axogen Presentation
Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Participation: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings
Date/Time: Fireside Chat Monday, March 9, 2026, 1:00 PM ET
Webcast Link: Leerink/Axogen Fireside Chat
The Citizens Life Sciences Conference
Participation: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings
Date/Time: Fireside Chat Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 12:30 PM ET
Webcast Link: Citizens/Axogen Fireside Chat
About Axogen
Axogen (Nasdaq: AXGN) is focused on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve repair. With a mission to make nerve repair the expected standard of care, Axogen advances the field through research, education, and collaboration with surgeons and healthcare providers across a global network.
Axogen's product portfolio includes Avance® (acellular nerve allograft-arwx), Avance® Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector®, Axoguard Nerve Protector®, Axoguard HA+ Nerve ProtectorTM, Axoguard Nerve Cap®, and Avive+ Soft Tissue MatrixTM.
