OTC Markets Group Welcomes Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: BSPA), the holding company of Ballston Spa National Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“BSPA.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

The OTCQX Market serves as a more efficient and cost-effective public market for U.S. regional and community banks through standards tailored for bank reporting. By providing price transparency and broader information distribution, OTCQX enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acted as the company's OTCQX corporate broker.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc.

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Ballston Spa National Bank (“BSNB”) and is traded under the symbol bspa. As of December 31, 2025, BSNB manages approximately $928 million in total assets and serves individuals, businesses, organizations and families through 13 full-service branches across Albany and Saratoga Counties in New York State. BSNB provides a complete range of retail, commercial, residential and private-wealth banking solutions designed to meet the needs of a growing community. With a legacy of more than 185 years, the bank remains committed to personal service, local decision-making, and long-term relationships, while delivering the convenience of modern banking with the care and attention of a true community partner.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

