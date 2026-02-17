403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Amir Discusses Issues Of Common Interest With Bahraini Crown Prince
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 17 (KUNA) - The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Tuesday, at the Amiri Diwan, with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and the accompanying delegation.
At the outset of the meeting, Crown Prince of Bahrain conveyed the greetings of King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain to the Amir of Qatar, and his wishes for health and happiness for the Amir, and for the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.
For his part, Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani entrusted the Crown Prince of Bahrain with his greetings to the King of Bahrain, and his wishes of Health and wellness for the King, and for further progress and advancement.
The two sides also exchanged greetings on the advent of Ramadan, praying to Allah the Almighty to make it a month of goodness for their respective countries and people, as well as the Arab and Muslim peoples, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA).
The meeting also dealt with discussing the strong fraternal bilateral ties and the means to enhance them, in addition to discussing several regional and international issues of joint interest.
Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani and Prince Salman Al-Khalifa also held a bilateral meeting, where they exchanged views on current regional and global developments of joint interest. (end)
sss
At the outset of the meeting, Crown Prince of Bahrain conveyed the greetings of King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain to the Amir of Qatar, and his wishes for health and happiness for the Amir, and for the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.
For his part, Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani entrusted the Crown Prince of Bahrain with his greetings to the King of Bahrain, and his wishes of Health and wellness for the King, and for further progress and advancement.
The two sides also exchanged greetings on the advent of Ramadan, praying to Allah the Almighty to make it a month of goodness for their respective countries and people, as well as the Arab and Muslim peoples, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA).
The meeting also dealt with discussing the strong fraternal bilateral ties and the means to enhance them, in addition to discussing several regional and international issues of joint interest.
Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani and Prince Salman Al-Khalifa also held a bilateral meeting, where they exchanged views on current regional and global developments of joint interest. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment