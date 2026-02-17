Brazil Is 42Nd In Digital Maturity - And Makes No Chips

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - Brazil placed 42nd in a global digital maturity ranking - the best in Latin America, but behind Poland, Kazakhstan, and Thailand. Singapore, Switzerland, Denmark, and the United States lead the list. - The country has no domestic chip production worth mentioning: its semiconductor industry covers only about 8% of national demand, while $4.3 billion (~R$25 billion) in chips are imported every year. Its most advanced fabrication capability is stuck at technology nodes from the early 2000s. - A newly created institute estimates Brazil would need roughly R$800 billion ($133 billion) in investment across infrastructure, AI, cybersecurity, and training to reach the global top five in digital sovereignty by 2035 - an ambition that contrasts sharply with the country's current reality.

Brazil is the world's ninth-largest economy, has 140 million users on its government digital platform, and was ranked second globally for e-government maturity by the World Bank in 2022. Yet when it comes to the deeper question - whether the country actually controls the technology it runs on - the picture is far less flattering.

A new ranking by the Brazilian Institute for Digital Sovereignty (IBSD) places the country 42nd in global digital maturity, measuring not just internet access or app usage but autonomy over data, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and the ability to produce critical hardware domestically. Brazil leads Latin America but trails countries like Poland, Kazakhstan, and Thailand. Singapore, Switzerland, Denmark, and the United States occupy the top spots.

The most glaring vulnerability is semiconductors. Brazil imports virtually all its chips - $4.3 billion (~R$25 billion) worth annually - and its domestic industry covers roughly 8% of national demand, mostly basic memory components. The country's most advanced fabrication sits at 65-nanometer technology, a generation that leading chipmakers left behind over 15 years ago. In an era when governments from Washington to Beijing treat chip production as a matter of national security, Brazil has no seat at the table.

Brazil Chases Digital Sovereignty Ambitions

The IBSD, founded in late 2025 and based in Curitiba, wants to change that. Its goal is to push Brazil into the global top five for digital sovereignty by 2035, a target it estimates would require around R$800 billion ($133 billion) in investment across infrastructure, AI development, data governance, and workforce training. The institute uses an AI-powered index tracking 96 indicators across six dimensions to benchmark cities, states, and countries.

The ambition is enormous, and critics on both sides have strong arguments. Sovereignty advocates point out that Brazil 's data is overwhelmingly stored on foreign servers, its AI models are imported, and its digital economy depends entirely on hardware it cannot produce. Market-oriented voices counter that self-sufficiency in chips is neither realistic nor necessary - even the European Union, with its €43 billion Chips Act, cannot close its own semiconductor gap. What's undeniable is the paradox: a country that digitized 80% of its adult population onto a single government platform still cannot make the silicon those screens run on.