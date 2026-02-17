Appwizzy Expands Into AI-Managed Infrastructure With Dedicated VM Templates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AppWizzy announced the evolution of its platform into a professional AI-managed infrastructure system.

The platform is no longer positioned solely as a code generation tool. It now provides a system of production-ready virtual machine (VM) templates, each operated by an AI agent and designed for real-world, long-term software development.

Currently Supported Templates

1. WordPress Website VM

The WordPress Website VM provides a fully configured WordPress environment running on a dedicated virtual machine based on Ubuntu, Apache, MySQL, and PHP 8.2.

The environment includes a complete LAMP stack, WP-CLI access, and AI-assisted infrastructure management operating directly through code and command-line interfaces.

The template is suited for:

- Corporate and marketing websites

- WooCommerce stores

- Membership platforms and LMS systems

- Directories and portals

- Headless CMS backends

2. SaaS VM Template

The SaaS VM Template delivers a dedicated virtual machine for building structured web applications. Each project operates in an isolated environment with persistent infrastructure, database migrations, role-based permissions, and a complete backend and frontend foundation.

The template supports:

- SaaS products

- CRM, ERP, and CMS systems

- Internal business tools

- Data-intensive applications

- Multi-tenant administration panels

- MVPs where schema design is a primary asset

The SaaS VM Template is designed to support ongoing product development rather than one-time scaffolding.

Expansion Roadmap

AppWizzy also announced plans to extend the template system into additional vertical infrastructure environments, including:

- E-commerce systems with catalog management, checkout logic, inventory, and payments

- ERP infrastructure for operations, accounting, logistics, and internal workflows

- CRM systems focused on sales pipelines and automation

- Real-time chat and messaging infrastructure

- Marketplace and directory platforms

- Content and community systems

Each template follows a consistent architectural principle:

- One project operates on one dedicated virtual machine

- AI agents maintain structural awareness of the full system

- Production-ready technology stacks

- Long-term maintainability

- Infrastructure-based environments rather than temporary sandbox containers

The company describes the transition as an infrastructure-focused approach to AI-assisted development, in which AI agents operate and maintain real virtual machines instead of generating isolated code within temporary environments.

AppWizzy positions this model as a professional AI-managed infrastructure built for scalable web applications and websites, with dedicated virtual machines, structured templates, and defined resource-based pricing that includes AI usage, hosting, and template licensing.