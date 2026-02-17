403
Rasan Reports Record FY 2025 Results With 82% Revenue Growth To SAR 653 Million And Adjusted Net Income Nearly Tripling
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Strong Performance Across All Key Metrics Underscores Platform Scalability and Market Leadership
Rasan Information Technology Company (Tadawul: 8313), the leading Insurtech and Fintech platform in Saudi Arabia, today announced record financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2025. Financial Highlights:
Revenue: SAR 653 million, up 82% year-over-year
Gross Profit: SAR 465 million, up 95% year-over-year, with margin expanding to 71.2% from 66.5%
Adjusted EBITDA: SAR 293 million, up 158% year-over-year, with margin reaching 44.9% versus 31.7% in FY 2024
Adjusted Net Income: SAR 269 million, up 184% year-over-year
Reported Net Profit: SAR 247 million, up 161% year-over-year
Gross Written Premiums (GWP): SAR 8.5 billion, up 30% year-over-year
