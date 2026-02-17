Director Declaration
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
In accordance with the UKLR 6.4.9R (2) of the UK Listing Rules, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC announces that David Benda has been appointed as a non-executive director of The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC, with effect from 23 April 2026.
17 February 2026
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
