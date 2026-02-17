Irfan Pathan Hails Shami After Sensational 8/90 In Ranji Trophy Semi-Final

MENAFN - IANS) Kalyani, Feb 17 (IANS) Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has praised Mohammed Shami after the right-arm pacer took 8 wicket haul, playing for Bengal against Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-final played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground.

Shami has been consistently performing well in the domestic circuit, producing match-winning spells for his team, Bengal. Shami first dismantled both the openers with the help of swing and pace with the new ball. He completed his five-wicket haul in the 59th over by getting the wicket of Kanhaiya Wadhwan, who was looking in great touch.

Shami completed his eight-wicket haul with the wicket of Jammu and Kashmir's fast bowler Aaqib Nabi in the 77th over. He also registered his career-best figures of 8/90.

Pathan mentioned the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, in which Shami is not a part of India's team, while also praising the Indian pacer's performance.

“While the World Cup is on, one of India's finest fast bowlers @MdShami11 is grinding it out in the Ranji Trophy. 8 wickets in the semi-final,” he wrote on X.

Shami had also claimed a five-wicket haul against Services last month, returning with figure of 5/51 in the second innings. Overall, the 35-year-old has taken 38 wickets in seven matches, including three five-fors, cementing his place among the standout bowlers of this Ranji season for Bengal.

Despite the heroics, Shami has not been selected in India's squad over the past year. Shami last played for the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy 2025, where he helped the team win the title with nine wickets to his name.

With the help of Shami's magnificent performance, the Bengal cricket team was able to take a lead of 26 runs in the first innings, but they got out for just 99 runs in the second innings, giving a target of 126 runs to chase for the Jammu and Kashmir team and creating history as they aim to reach their first Ranji Trophy final in history.