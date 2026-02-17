The Kerala Story 2: Who Are The 3 Lead Heroines Seen In The Trailer Check Here

The trailer for 'The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond,' the second installment of 2023's all-time blockbuster 'The Kerala Story,' has been released. It features three lead actresses playing girls from different states. Learn all about the three actresses

The trailer for "The Kerala Story 2" focuses on three stories. The first is about a girl named Divya from Rajasthan, played by Aditi Bhatia. Divya falls in love with a man named Rashid and marries him under Islamic law against her family's wishes, turning her life into hell.

26-year-old Aditi Bhatia is a popular TV actress who has appeared in serials like "Tuj Sang Preet Lagai Sajna" and "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein." In "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein," she played Ishita's (Divyanka Tripathi) stepdaughter, Ruhi, and it was this role that brought her recognition. Aditi has also appeared in films like "Vivah," "Shootout at Lokhandwala," and "Sargoshiyan."

"The Kerala Story 2" is a story set in Madhya Pradesh. Aishwarya Ojha plays a young woman who is betrayed in love and secretly marries Faizan, only to be betrayed in the end.

Aishwarya Ojha is known for her work on OTT platforms and in films. She has appeared in series like "Happy Family: Conditions Apply," "Half CA," and "Mind the Malhotras." She has also appeared in films like "Kaagaz 2" in Hindi and "L2: Empuraan" in Malayalam cinema. Aishwarya played the character Haniya in the Mohanlal-starrer "L2: Empuraan." The film grossed over ₹266 crore (approximately $2.66 billion) at the worldwide box office.

The third story in "The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond" is set in Kerala. A Kerala girl seduces and falls in love with Salim, who comes from a different religion, and marries him. However, she is later tortured. Ulka Gupta plays this girl in the film.

Ulka Gupta has worked in a film that earned Rs 400 crore

Ulka Gupta is a popular film and TV actress. 28-year-old Ulka gained recognition for her role as Manu, the childhood character of Rani Lakshmibai, in the TV show 'Jhansi Ki Rani'. Ulka has also worked in shows like 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and 'Dhruv Tara: Samay Sadi Se Beye'. She appeared in the role of Nandini, the daughter of Head Constable Nityanand Mohile (Ashutosh Rana) in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Simmba'. The film grossed over ₹400 crore worldwide. Ulka has also worked in Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi films.