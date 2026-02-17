Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan In ICU: Know His Age, Background, Family And Net Worth

Following his recent hospitalisation, veteran Bollywood scriptwriter Salim Khan, father of superstar Salman Khan, has once again become the centre of public attention.

The 90-year-old star has been hospitalised to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and is now receiving intensive medical attention in the Intensive Care Unit. While the actual cause for his hospitalisation has not been publicly announced, sources indicate that physicians are closely monitoring his condition. His family members, including Salman Khan and other close relatives, have been spotted frequently visiting the hospital, expressing worry and support during this time.

Salim Khan was born November 24, 1935, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Over the years, he has established an outstanding reputation as one of Hindi cinema's most prominent authors. His career began as an actor in the 1960s, but he eventually discovered his true calling: screenwriting.

Salim Khan ascended to legendary fame as a member of the renowned screenplay pair Salim-Javed, along with Javed Akhtar. Together, they revolutionised Bollywood narrative and produced some of the most memorable films in Indian cinema history.

Their biggest hits include:

SholayDeewaarZanjeerTrishulDon

These films helped develop Amitabh Bachchan's "angry young man" character and revolutionised commercial Hindi cinema in the 1970s.

Salim Khan's film family is vast and well-known. He married Salma Khan in 1964, then Helen, a renowned actress. Despite its unorthodox form, the family is noted for its strong bonds and togetherness.

He has five children.

Salman Khan

Arbaaz Khan

Sohail Khan

Alvir Khan Agnihotri

Arpita Khan Sharma

Many family members are active in the film business, working as actors, producers, or entrepreneurs.

Although specific financial information are not publicly available, Salim Khan's net worth is estimated to be in the hundreds of crores, accumulated during decades of successful writing, royalties, and cinema projects.

Even at the age of 90, he is still regarded as one of the most renowned characters in Indian film, having helped shape current Bollywood narrative.

Salim Khan allegedly has a net worth of about Rs 1,000 crore. His sons, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan, have successful careers in the Bollywood business with a combined net worth of more than Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 crore.

Salman Khan has an estimated net worth of Rs 2,900 crore. Salman Khan's key sources of income include his film endeavours, production company, and many industries and businesses. Salman Khan's net worth is believed to be Rs 500 crore, whereas Sohail Khan's net worth is about Rs 300 crore.

Fans around India and the film industry are hoping for his quick recovery. While physicians continue to monitor his condition, the Khans have sought privacy and support at this time.