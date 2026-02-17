Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan And Kuwait Discuss Opportunities For Trade And Investment

Turkmenistan And Kuwait Discuss Opportunities For Trade And Investment


2026-02-17 06:03:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 17. Turkmenistan and Kuwait discussed opportunities for direct business partnerships and strategic economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait.

The talks were held during a meeting between a Turkmen business delegation led by Mergen Gurdov, Chairman of the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Kuwaiti officials, local companies, and private sector representatives. The meeting aimed to identify joint projects and strengthen bilateral economic ties.

During the visit, a presentation highlighted Turkmenistan's key offerings, manufacturing capabilities, tech enterprises, and points of interest for travelers.

Gurdov indicated a desire to formalize a cooperation protocol with the Kuwait Chamber and to enhance collaboration with pertinent Kuwaiti entities.

Turkmenistan and Kuwait have developed strong diplomatic and economic ties since 1995, characterized by mutual trust and collaboration, especially within the UN. Their cooperation emphasizes the energy sector, including the TAPI pipeline project, and extends to investments in transport, chemicals, and textiles. Key aspects include diplomatic cooperation, with Kuwait supporting Turkmenistan's foreign policy, and an economic partnership focusing on energy resources, facilitated by agreements between Turkmengaz State Concern and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation to enhance trade and investment.

MENAFN17022026000187011040ID1110750816



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search