Turkmenistan And Kuwait Discuss Opportunities For Trade And Investment
The talks were held during a meeting between a Turkmen business delegation led by Mergen Gurdov, Chairman of the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Kuwaiti officials, local companies, and private sector representatives. The meeting aimed to identify joint projects and strengthen bilateral economic ties.
During the visit, a presentation highlighted Turkmenistan's key
offerings, manufacturing capabilities, tech enterprises, and points
of interest for travelers.
Gurdov indicated a desire to formalize a cooperation protocol with the Kuwait Chamber and to enhance collaboration with pertinent Kuwaiti entities.
Turkmenistan and Kuwait have developed strong diplomatic and economic ties since 1995, characterized by mutual trust and collaboration, especially within the UN. Their cooperation emphasizes the energy sector, including the TAPI pipeline project, and extends to investments in transport, chemicals, and textiles. Key aspects include diplomatic cooperation, with Kuwait supporting Turkmenistan's foreign policy, and an economic partnership focusing on energy resources, facilitated by agreements between Turkmengaz State Concern and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation to enhance trade and investment.
