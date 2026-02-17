Former Idps Return Home To Azerbaijan's Aghdam (Update)

The families relocating to Aghdam had previously been temporarily housed in various parts of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 120 families, comprising 419 people, have been resettled in the city.

The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the city of Aghdam, Trend reports.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.