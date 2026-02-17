Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Former Idps Return Home To Azerbaijan's Aghdam (Update)


2026-02-17 06:03:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. A new convoy of families has arrived in the city of Aghdam as part of Azerbaijan's ongoing resettlement process, Trend reports.

The families relocating to Aghdam had previously been temporarily housed in various parts of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 120 families, comprising 419 people, have been resettled in the city.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

