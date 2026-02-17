Radnet, Inc. Announces Date Of Its Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Investors are invited to listen to RadNet's conference call by dialing 844-826-3035. International callers can dial 412-317-5195. There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at ei=1753363&tp_key=503d78aa96 webcasts]. An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 10206844.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers in markets including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 12,000 team members. Learn more at .

CONTACTS:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2800