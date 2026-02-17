Amir Receives Crown Prince Of Bahrain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani receives the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and his accompanying delegation at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

At the beginning of the meeting, HRH the Crown Prince of Bahrain conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to his brother, His Highness the Amir, along with his wishes for continued health and happiness for His Highness and for the Qatari people continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness the Amir, in turn, asked His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Bahrain to convey his greetings to his brother, His Majesty the King of Bahrain, and his wishes for continued health and well-being for him and for the brotherly Bahraini people continued progress and advancement.

During the meeting, HH the Amir and the Crown Prince of Bahrain exchanged congratulations on the approaching holy month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty that it be a month of goodness and blessings for both countries and their brotherly peoples, and for the entire Arab and Islamic nations.

The meeting also included a review of the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials.

From the Bahraini side, the meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior HE Lieutenant General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of the Prime Minister's Court HH Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials.

HH the Amir and HRH the Crown Prince of Bahrain also held a bilateral meeting during which they exchanged views on current developments in the region and the world of mutual interest.

HH the Amir hosted a luncheon in honor of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the accompanying delegation.