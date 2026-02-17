Life Science Precision Parts Research Report 2025: A $13.92 Billion Market By 2030 Featuring Key Players - Gemsons, Arc, Precision Resource, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Stryker, Linamar, TS Prototypes

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Precision Parts Market Research Report 2025- 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Life Science Precision Parts Market was valued at USD 9.50 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 13.92 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.57%

The global life sciences precision parts market is characterized by high regulatory oversight, stringent quality standards, and the need for consistent traceability across global supply chains. Established multinational players maintain dominance through scale, certifications, and advanced engineering capabilities, while mid-sized and emerging vendors carve out market space by offering specialized designs, rapid prototyping, and cost-optimized manufacturing for niche medical applications. Competitive differentiation is primarily driven by micro-tolerance capability, compliance with ISO 13485 and FDA requirements, and the ability to scale production without compromising biocompatibility or sterilization standards.

In 2024, North America dominates the geography segment of the life sciences precision parts market, and is projected to grow steadily from 2024 to 2030 at a CAGR of 5.26%, supported by the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong presence of leading life sciences companies, and high adoption of laboratory automation and biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies.

The United States, in particular, is home to major OEMs and research institutions such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, and Pfizer, which drive consistent demand for precision parts in diagnostic devices, lab automation platforms, and bioprocessing systems. Furthermore, stringent regulatory frameworks from the FDA, coupled with widespread compliance with ISO standards, push manufacturers to rely on high-quality, traceable precision components. Ongoing investments in genomics, personalized medicine, and biotechnology R&D, along with the integration of AI- and IoT-enabled lab automation, further strengthen North America's leadership position in the global life sciences precision parts market.

Europe is a key market for life sciences precision parts, driven by investments in advanced biomanufacturing, healthcare modernization, and AI-powered drug development. The region's focus on sustainable, automated processes is boosting the demand for high-precision components across pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare sectors.

The rapid scale-up of biomanufacturing sites, healthcare modernization programs, and AI-enabled R&D hubs in Europe is creating a steady, high-value demand for precision parts, particularly in sterile assemblies, microfluidic dosing, and modular process systems. These infrastructure and production investments across Germany, France, Ireland, and the UK will reinforce Europe's leadership in life sciences manufacturing while driving new opportunities for precision parts suppliers in 2025 and beyond.

The APAC region is experiencing rapid industrial growth and urbanization, especially in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, which is driving the demand for precision parts across various sectors. The expansion of advanced manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and healthcare industries is fueling the need for high-quality precision components that support efficiency and innovation.

Rapid urbanization in megacities such as Shanghai, Mumbai, Tokyo, and Seoul is leading to increased infrastructure development, including smart factories and automated production lines, which rely heavily on precision parts to ensure reliability and performance. This is significantly boosting the market in these urban centers.

LIFE SCIENCE PRECISION PARTS MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automation Driving Laboratory And Biotech Research

Automation is transforming laboratory and biotech research, driving significant growth in the life sciences precision parts industry by replacing labor-intensive tasks such as pipetting, liquid transfer, mixing, and sequencing with high-throughput, reproducible, and error-free workflows. This shift has created a strong demand for ultra-reliable precision components, including microvalves, pipetting heads, dispensing nozzles, microfluidic cartridges, and flow regulators that enable the consistent handling of microliter to nanoliter volumes in critical applications such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), qPCR, and cell-based assays.

Leading platforms such as Illumina's NovaSeq, which integrates advanced fluidics with precision micro-valves and flow cells to process thousands of DNA samples simultaneously, and Hamilton Robotics' Microlab STAR, which leverages high-precision pipetting heads for genomic and proteomic workflows, highlight how automation is reshaping research efficiency and accuracy. Ultimately, as automation continues to advance, the precision parts industry will remain at the core of enabling faster discoveries, greater scalability, and more reliable outcomes in the life sciences sector.

Growth in Life Sciences & Laboratory Automation

The growth of genomics, personalized medicine, and biopharmaceutical automation is driving strong demand for ultra-precise, biocompatible, and traceable precision parts, which are essential for advanced laboratory instruments and sterile manufacturing systems. Companies like Thermo Fisher, Beckman Coulter, Pfizer, and Roche rely on these components for accuracy, cleanliness, and compliance with stringent FDA and ISO 13485 standards.

Meanwhile, AI- and IoT-enabled platforms from PerkinElmer and Hamilton further increase dependence on smart precision parts for real-time monitoring and enhanced efficiency. As a result, the precision parts industry is becoming a vital enabler of innovation, quality, and scalability in life sciences research and healthcare.

LIFE SCIENCE PRECISION PARTS MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

The global life science precision parts market by product type is segmented into injection molded components, CNC-machined parts, swiss turned components, cold formed microcomponents, metal stamping, and others. Injection-molded components dominate the global life sciences precision parts market, holding the largest share of over 28%. This dominance is driven by their cost-effectiveness, scalability, and ability to produce complex, high-volume parts with tight tolerances that are critical in applications like diagnostic cartridges, pipette tips, microfluidic devices, and drug delivery systems.

INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL TYPE

In the material type, the metal segment holds the largest share in the global life science precision parts market and is projected to grow steadily, expanding at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. The segment's growth is driven by its superior strength, durability, and ability to withstand extreme operating conditions.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

By application, the diagnostic devices segment accounted for the largest global life sciences precision parts market share in 2024. This dominance is driven by the rising global demand for advanced diagnostics in areas such as molecular testing, point-of-care devices, and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

Precision parts like micro-valves, nozzles, cartridges, and microfluidic chips are critical in ensuring accuracy, reproducibility, and miniaturization of diagnostic platforms. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, infectious disease outbreaks, and the growing focus on personalized medicine further amplify the need for highly reliable diagnostic devices.

