Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Thai Ambassador

Amman, Feb. 17 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Daifallah Al-Fayez received a copy of the credentials of Jiraporn Jirampaikool, who has been appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Jordan.

