Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Thai Ambassador

Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Thai Ambassador


2026-02-17 05:05:40
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 17 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Daifallah Al-Fayez received a copy of the credentials of Jiraporn Jirampaikool, who has been appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Jordan.

MENAFN17022026000117011021ID1110750663



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search