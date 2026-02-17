Jordan, Seven Countries Condemn Israeli Decision On West Bank Land Classification

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 17 (Petra) -- The foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt condemned Israel's decision to classify land in the occupied West Bank as so-called "state land" and to begin large-scale land registration and settlement procedures for the first time since 1967.In a joint statement, the ministers said the move represents a dangerous escalation aimed at accelerating settlement activity, confiscating land, entrenching Israeli control, and imposing illegal sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territory, undermining the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.They said the measures constitute a violation of international law and international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention, and breach relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2334.The ministers added that the decision contradicts the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice regarding the legal consequences of Israeli policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory, which affirmed the illegality of measures seeking to change the legal, historical, and demographic status of the territory and called for ending the occupation and prohibiting the acquisition of land by force.The statement said the move seeks to impose a new legal and administrative reality that undermines the two-state solution, jeopardizes prospects for a viable Palestinian state, and threatens the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace.The ministers reiterated their rejection of unilateral measures aimed at changing the legal and demographic status of the occupied Palestinian territory and warned that such policies would increase tensions and instability in the Palestinian territory and the wider region.They called on the international community to take clear steps to halt the violations, ensure respect for international law, and safeguard the rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.