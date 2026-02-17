Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts NATO Training Course (PHOTO)
During the course organized at the Military Management Institute of the National Defense University, participants were first provided with detailed information on the topic, scenario, and the tasks assigned.
The course, which holds particular importance for international military cooperation development, aims to enhance interoperability and coherence during joint exercises, as well as to expand the exchange of experience.
It should be noted that 28 participants from Azerbaijan and 38 participants from NATO member and partner countries are taking part in the training course.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment