Trump Says Ahead Of Geneva Talks That Ukraine Should 'Better Come To The Table Fast'

2026-02-17 05:04:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he made the remarks while speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One on Monday, the White House reported on YouTube.

When asked what he expects from the Geneva talks, the U.S. president described the negotiations as "big."

"So far, Ukraine better come to the table fast. That's all I'm telling you. We are in a position that we want them to come," Trump said.

Read also: Zelensky explains how Trump should pressure Putin

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said on February 16 that the Ukrainian delegation had arrived in Geneva to take part in another round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

UkrinForm

