Trump Says Ahead Of Geneva Talks That Ukraine Should 'Better Come To The Table Fast'
When asked what he expects from the Geneva talks, the U.S. president described the negotiations as "big."
"So far, Ukraine better come to the table fast. That's all I'm telling you. We are in a position that we want them to come," Trump said.Read also: Zelensky explains how Trump should pressure Putin
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said on February 16 that the Ukrainian delegation had arrived in Geneva to take part in another round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment