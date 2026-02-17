Part Of Odesa Left Without Water, Heating Supply Following Russian Drone Attack
"In Odesa, tens of thousands of people are without heat and water supply after the drone strike. All necessary services are working to help," the post said.
Infoksvodokanal also reported that water supply facilities were de-energized due to the Russian attack.
"Consumers in the Kyivskyi district and parts of the Khadzhybeyskyi district of Odesa, as well as the villages of Lymanka and Chervonyi Khutir, the residential areas Raiduizhnyi, Sovinion 1-5, Chornomorka, and the Tairovo housing complex, remain without water supply," the statement said.Read also: Russia damages energy facility in Odesa region, repairs expected to take a long time – DTEK
The utility added that some consumers in the Khadzhybeyskyi and Prymorskyi districts might experience reduced pressure or no water supply on upper floors.
The city authorities have arranged delivery of technical water to affected areas.
