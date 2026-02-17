MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) F4 and UraniumX Announce Geophysics at Murphy Lake

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - F4 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FFU) (" F4 " or " the Company ") is pleased to announce plans to commence ground EM geophysics at Murphy Lake, 5 kilometers South of IsoEnergy's High-Grade Hurricane Deposit and 4 kilometers east of Cameco's La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone.

EarthEx Geophysical Solutions will complete 4 lines totaling 9.2 line-kilometers of Moving Loop Electromagnetics; this MLEM will build on previous ground geophysics by tightening the survey line spacing - testing the areas around and between two known prospective conductor systems as previously identified by F4 (See Figure 1). The results will be integrated into the project model to guide the upcoming drill program which is planned for late spring of 2026.

The Murphy work program is being funded by UraniumX Discovery Corp in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Murphy Lake Property (see F4 news release dated February 2, 2026); F4 will be the operator during the earn-in period.

Drilling by F4 in 2022 intersected strongly elevated uranium geochemistry and indicators commonly associated with uranium mineralization including intense hematite and limonite alteration in sandstone and graphitic shear zones in the basement. The program was highlighted by drill hole ML22-006 which hit 0.242% U3O8 and a 4.2m wide deformation zone. 1.4 kilometers away at the northern end of the property, ML22-012, was interpreted to have just overshot the conductive basement target - but intersected strong 56 ppm uranium in a 0.5m sandstone sample just above the unconformity.

Erik Sehn, VP Exploration, commented:

"F4 Uranium considers Murphy Lake to be one of its best exploration properties considering its strong early indicators, and close proximity to major uranium discoveries including IsoEnergy's Hurricane and Cameco's La Rocque Lake Project. Along with our partners UraniumX, we look forward to completing this geophysical program to assist in target generation for the next drill program. This has been a project that the team has been eager to return to since 2022, and this geophysical program is an important step before we start further drill testing the areas around ML22-006 - where we hit uranium mineralization in 2022, and ML22-012 where we have very strong and favorable alteration and geochemistry 1.4km away."

About Murphy Lake:

F4's 609-hectare Murphy Lake Property is located in the north-eastern corner of the Athabasca Basin, 30 km northwest of Orano's McLean Lake deposits, 5 km south of ISOEnergy's Hurricane Uranium Deposit and 4 km east of Cameco's La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone where drill hole Q22-040 intersected 29.9% U3O8 over 7.0 m. The 2022 maiden drill program at the Murphy Lake Property consisted of 14 completed drillholes totaling 6,850m; drill hole ML22-006 intersected 0.065% U3O8 over 2.5m from 322.5m to 324.5m, including 0.242% U3O8 over 0.5m.







Figure 1. Murphy Lake 2026 MLEM Ground Geophysical Program Map.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:



Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & Chief Operation Officer of F4, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release also refers to neighboring properties in which F4 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Murphy Lake Property.

For additional information on the Murphy Lake Property, please refer to the National Instrument 43-101 Report titled "Technical Report For The Murphy Lake Project, NE Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada" effective March 20, 2024, available at .

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer, lead by the same management and exploration team with a legacy of discovery successes. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.

