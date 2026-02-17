Bitcoin Price Prediction: Retail Traders Doubt BTC $80K Breakout In Next 3 Months



Traders are divided on whether Bitcoin's price will crash to under $50,000 by May or whether it will remain range-bound between $50,000 and $80,000.

Poll results show only 22% believe that Bitcoin's price will be able to break past the $100,000 barrier. Some traders expect improved liquidity in the spring to support a rally, though one user projected resistance near $100,000 and a potential bottom around $59,000.

Retail traders don't think Bitcoin (BTC) is on the road to hitting another record high this year, and most think it's not likely to break past $80,000 over the next three months either.

According to a poll on Stocktwits, traders are split on whether Bitcoin's price will crash to under $50,000 by May or whether it will remain range-bound between $50,000 and $80,000. Only 22% believe that Bitcoin's price will be able to break past the $100,000 barrier, while only 11% expect another new record high.

Results of a Stocktwits poll asking traders about Bitcoin's next major move in the next three months on February 17 as of 2:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

That's the short-term outlook over the next three months. However, another poll showed there wasn't much hope on the horizon, even further down the line, as per retail investors. When asked where Bitcoin's price is likely to top out in 2026, over 40% of respondents think BTC's price will go only as far as $75,000 and $100,000 this year, which was the lowest price bracket available for a vote.

Bitcoin's price is currently trading below the threshold at around $68,300, flat over the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency edged higher into 'neutral' territory from the 'bearish' zone after BTC's price momentarily touched the $70,000 mark.

What Is Retail Saying About Bitcoin?

Results of a Stocktwits poll asking traders about Bitcoin's price prediction for this year on February 17 as of 2:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user said they think Bitcoin's price will likely remain range-bound through the spring due to anticipated improved liquidity in March, April, and May.

They expect Bitcoin's price to rally but are rejected at $100,000 and peg its bottom at around $59,000. If Bitcoin's price were to fall below $50,000, they estimate it will likely be in the tail end of the year.

Another user pointed to declining Bitcoin supply on exchanges and sustained net buying since the October all-time high. According to them, BTC's price is setting up for a strong rebound once there's a sufficient push.

One participant cited potential progress on the CLARITY Act as a catalyst. The trader expects legislative movement within the next two months, arguing that regulatory clarity could support prices.

Overall, retail sentiment on Stocktwits suggested hesitation rather than conviction, with traders waiting for either a decisive breakout or a deeper pullback to define Bitcoin's next move.

Read also: Bitcoin's $70K Tease Turns To Tumble, ETH Dumps Below $2K – Fed Minutes, PCE Data On Traders Radar

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.