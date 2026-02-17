Mohit Raina, Priya Mani Headline Indo-Hollywood Immigrant True Story

Actors Mohit Raina and Priya Mani have bagged lead roles in Indo-Hollywood immigrant family drama. Written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar, the yet-to-be titled feature is "based on an extraordinary true story that explores the emotional and cultural journey of an immigrant family navigating life beyond the traditional idea of the American Dream," read a press note. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in April 2026.

Actors Share Excitement for the Project

Excited about the project, Mohit said, "This project is very close to my heart because it explores identity and belonging in a deeply honest way. Being part of Azure Entertainment and Red Bison Productions' first Indo-Hollywood collaboration makes it even more special, as it represents a meaningful step toward global storytelling. I'm excited to bring this journey to life and to collaborate with such a passionate team on a story that transcends borders."

Priya added, "What drew me to this film instantly was the emotional truth of the story. In the process, working with the teams at Red Bison Productions and Azure Entertainment has been a truly enriching experience - there is a shared passion and sensitivity towards the story that reflects in every creative choice. I'm grateful to be part of a project that brings together such committed collaborators to tell a story that will connect with audiences across borders."

An Indo-Hollywood Collaboration

US-based Red Bison Productions has partnered with Mumbai's Azure Entertainment on this cross-border feature. (ANI)

