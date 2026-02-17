Bitcoin Holds $68,400 As Fear & Greed Drops To 10

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BTC/USD $68,425 −0.64% ETH/USD $1,986 +0.83% SOL/USD $86.48 +1.47% Fear & Greed 10 Extreme Fear The Big Three 1 Bitcoin drifts lower to $68,425 as Presidents' Day holiday thins liquidity and the weekend fade continues into a fourth consecutive session. After Saturday's brief push above $70,000 (the CPI-fueled bounce peaked at $70,434 per Bitcoin Magazine), BTC has bled steadily through the weekend, slipping 0.64% in the latest 24 hours. The daily candle on Bitstamp printed O: 68,867 / H: 69,205 / L: 67,869 / C: 68,425 - with the $67,869 intraday low probing just above the $67,250 perpetual session floor. US markets are closed today, meaning no ETF flows, no institutional order flow, and structurally thin books through Tuesday morning. 2 Fear & Greed plunges to 10 - the second-lowest reading in history, approaching the all-time low of 5 set on February 6. The collapse from 12 to 10 in a single session underscores the absence of any sustained buying conviction. Bitwise reported $8.7 billion in realized bitcoin losses last week, second only to the 3AC collapse. Bitcoin treasury firms (led by Strategy/MicroStrategy) were sitting on $16.9 billion in unrealized losses as of Saturday. Despite this, Coinbase surged 18% and Strategy jumped 10% on Friday as equities rotated back into crypto-exposed names - a disconnect between equity optimism and spot market pessimism. 3 Precious metals flash warning: gold drops 1.81% to $4,920 and silver crashes 2.91% to $74.84 in Monday's early session, erasing Friday's CPI recovery entirely. The metals selloff is spilling into crypto's risk sentiment. Gold traded as low as $4,865 and silver hit $72.84 intraday - both breaking below Friday's support levels. With the DXY opening flat at 96.83, the metals weakness appears driven by profit-taking and pre-FOMC positioning rather than dollar strength. If gold loses $4,880 on a closing basis, the broader risk-off impulse could pressure BTC toward the $66,525 February low. 01 Session Data

Asset Price 24h Change BTC/USD $68,441.2 −0.12% ETH/USD $1,986.18 +0.83% SOL/USD $86.48 +1.47% XRP/USD $1.4745 +0.94% DOGE/USD $0.09984 −2.03% BNB/USD $622.54 +1.60% ADA/USD $0.2890 +3.18% LINK/USD $8.879 +1.37% HYPE/USD $30.127 +1.61% XAU/USD (Gold) $4,919.9 −1.81% XAG/USD (Silver) $74.84 −2.91% BTC 52-Week Range $60,062 – $126,186 −45.8% from ATH

RPL Rocket Pool +53.17% ORCA Orca +37.90% SPACE Space Token +33.10% POWER Power +31.06% VVV Venice Finance +13.07% INIT Initia +7.73% TAO Bittensor +3.87%

H Humanity −13.11% PIPPIN Pippin −12.28% SIREN Siren −10.12% XAG Silver −2.91% PEPE Pepe −2.17% DOGE Dogecoin −2.03% XAU Gold −1.81%

02 Key Movers ▲ Gainers▼ Laggards03 Market Commentary

The CPI rally is now officially dead. Saturday's brief reclaim of $70,000 - bitcoin traded as high as $70,434 per Bitcoin Magazine - has been fully unwound across four consecutive sessions of grinding lower. BTC sits at $68,425 on Presidents' Day morning, down 0.64% on the daily candle, with the intraday low touching $67,869. The pattern is now unmistakable: every bounce in the $60,000–$72,000 range gets sold within 48–72 hours. Friday's CPI print (2.4% y/y, below 2.5% consensus) and the softer core reading (2.5% y/y, weakest in nearly 5 years) briefly reignited rate-cut optimism, but the follow-through was absent.

The Fear & Greed Index dropping to 10 - just five points above the all-time low of 5 set on February 6 - captures the market's psychology. Bitwise reported $8.7 billion in realized losses last week, second only to the 3AC collapse. Bitcoin treasury firms were sitting on $16.9 billion in unrealized losses as of Saturday, down from $21 billion at the peak. Yet the equity-crypto disconnect is notable: Coinbase surged 18% and Strategy jumped 10% on Friday as investors rotated back into crypto-exposed names. Prediction markets on Kalshi increased implied odds of an April rate cut to 23%, and Polymarket pricing for BTC on Feb 17 clusters in the $68,000–$72,000 range (29% and 27% probability respectively).

Today's session is defined by absence. US markets are closed for Presidents' Day - no ETF flows, no institutional order flow, no fresh macro catalysts. This vacuum is exposing the underlying bearish microstructure: the perpetual session low hit $67,250 earlier today, while the 24-hour high of $70,090 is already a fading memory. Altcoins are slightly outperforming with ETH +0.83%, SOL +1.47%, ADA +3.18%, and XRP +0.94% - but the gains are concentrated in low-volume conditions and shouldn't be confused with genuine risk-on behavior.

The precious metals selloff is adding cross-asset pressure. Gold is down 1.81% to $4,920 and silver has crashed 2.91% to $74.84, both breaking below Friday's CPI-bounce support levels. Gold hit an intraday low of $4,865 and silver touched $72.84. The metals weakness - despite a flat DXY at 96.83 - suggests broad profit-taking and pre-FOMC positioning. Among micro-cap movers, Rocket Pool surged 53.17% on $29.7M volume (likely a short squeeze in thin conditions), ORCA ripped 37.90%, and POWER gained 31.06%. On the downside, Humanity collapsed 13.11%, Pippin lost 12.28%, and Siren - yesterday's +65.8% darling - reversed 10.12%. Classic holiday-liquidity noise.

04 Technical Analysis

Daily timeframe (TradingView, Feb 17 07:53 UTC): BTC/USD on Bitstamp printed O: 68,867 / H: 69,205 / L: 67,869 / C: 68,425 (−442, −0.64%). The candle is a small-body bearish continuation with a slightly longer lower wick, indicating some dip-buying near $67,869 but no conviction to push higher. Price remains pinned between the $67,250 session low and the $69,205 daily high - a progressively tightening range within the broader $66,525–$70,434 channel. The Ichimoku cloud sits massively overhead: Senkou Span A at approximately 83,466 and Senkou Span B at 83,445, with the 200-day SMA at 100,104 - a full 46% above current price. The Tenkan-sen ($72,060) and Kijun-sen ($75,526) are both well above price and declining, confirming a fully bearish Ichimoku cross.

The MACD line sits at −4,668 with the signal at −5,065, keeping the histogram positive at 397 - slightly improved from yesterday's +267, representing the second consecutive session of narrowing bearish momentum. Both lines remain deeply negative and well below zero; this is convergence, not a bullish crossover. RSI reads 35.79 (signal at 31.66), marginally lower than yesterday's 35.93, confirming the failure to build upward momentum from the CPI bounce. The Bollinger Bands show price hugging the midline at $68,538, with the upper band at $78,935 and lower band at $60,676. The narrowing range within the bands - price has now spent seven consecutive sessions between $66,525 and $70,434 - is building toward a volatility squeeze that could resolve violently in either direction once the FOMC minutes provide a catalyst on Tuesday.

Level Price Source Resistance 4 $100,104 200-day SMA Resistance 3 $83,466 Senkou Span A (daily cloud) Resistance 2 $75,526 Kijun-sen (daily) Resistance 1 $72,060 Tenkan-sen (daily) Spot $68,425 Feb 17 07:53 UTC (Bitstamp) Support 1 $67,250 Session low (perpetual) Support 2 $66,525 Feb 10 session low Support 3 $60,062 52-week low / cycle floor (Feb 6)

05 Forward Look

Presidents' Day aftermath: US markets were closed Monday, leaving a full session with no ETF flows and no institutional order flow. Crypto books remained structurally thin through the holiday and may take until midday Tuesday to normalize. The absence of institutional participation allowed the weekend fade to extend unchecked - and with $67,250 as yesterday's session floor, the first real test comes when US-hours liquidity returns this morning.

FOMC Minutes (Tuesday, Feb 18): The highest-conviction catalyst of the week. The January meeting minutes could reignite rate-cut repricing. Markets are pricing ~10% odds of a 25bp cut at the March 17–18 meeting, with two full cuts expected by year-end. Prediction markets have pushed April cut odds to 23% (Kalshi). Any dovish language acknowledging the disinflation progress evident in the CPI could extend the bid past $70,000. Hawkish surprises would cap recovery potential and likely retest $66,525.

Data gauntlet (Wed–Thu): Initial jobless claims on Wednesday (last print 227K, above 222K estimate). Thursday brings Q4 GDP data and February Manufacturing & Services PMI. Weak growth readings could accelerate the timeline for Fed easing - bullish for risk assets including crypto.

Precious metals cross-read: Gold's 1.81% decline and silver's 2.91% crash today represent a potential leading indicator. If gold loses $4,880 on a closing basis this week, the broader risk-off impulse could drag BTC toward $66,525. Conversely, if metals stabilize above support into the FOMC minutes, the combined dovish catalyst + metals recovery could amplify BTC's rebound potential.

Canary Capital bearish call: CEO Steven McClurg told CNBC he expects BTC to fall as low as $50,000 by summer, citing the four-year halving cycle entering its bear leg. Standard Chartered also slashed their target from $150,000 to $100,000. Against this, the contrarian argument: Fear & Greed at 10 has historically been a high-probability reversal zone. The December 2025 trough to 5 preceded a rally to nearly $100,000 in January. The April 2025 trough to 17 preceded a $74,500→$105,000 move in May.

Verdict

Fear & Greed at 10 is a contrarian buy signal - but bear-market rules require confirmation before acting on it.

The CPI rally lasted three sessions before being fully unwound. Every bounce in the $60,000–$72,000 range has been methodically sold, and this pattern remains intact until proven otherwise. The technical structure is unambiguous: the Ichimoku cloud sits $15,000–$30,000 overhead, the 200-day SMA is at $100,104, RSI is trapped below 40, and MACD remains deeply negative. The one constructive development: the MACD histogram has improved for a second consecutive session (+397 vs. +267 yesterday), and the Bollinger Band squeeze is building toward a resolution that could be violent in either direction. The Fear & Greed Index at 10 - near its all-time low of 5 - is historically a high-probability reversal zone, and the equity-crypto disconnect (COIN +18%, MSTR +10% on Friday) hints that institutional money is positioning for a bounce even as spot sells off. But confirmation requires: (1) a daily close above $70,000, (2) ETF net inflows resuming for three or more consecutive days, and (3) Fear & Greed climbing above 20. The FOMC minutes on Tuesday are the week's make-or-break catalyst. Until those boxes are checked, this remains a bear-market grind - tradeable on the range, but not investable for size. Technical bias: Bearish on the daily; Neutral on the 4H within the $67,250–$70,434 range.