São Paulo Daily Brief For Tuesday, February 17, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Your daily culture-first guide to São Paulo - from Carnaval blocos and sambódromo parades to transport alerts, food picks, and expat essentials. 01 Weather & Air Quality What to wear Temperature 21°–30°C Warm, partly cloudy Rain Chance 35% Moderate - PM storms possible UV Index High SPF 50+ recommended Tue 17 30°C 35% rain - PM storms Wed 18 28°C 95% rain - Storms all day Thu 19 27°C 35% rain Fri 20 28°C 10% rain - ClearingThe last official day of Carnaval brings warm conditions - 30°C - but afternoon storms are possible at 35%. Morning blocos at Ibirapuera should be dry. Carry a poncho if you plan to stay past 15h. Tomorrow (Ash Wednesday) is a washout: 95% rain and storms all day. SPF 50+ and water are still essential at the morning blocos. Thursday clears somewhat; Friday looks ideal at just 10% rain. 02 Day at a Glance Quick scan -APURAÇÃO at 16h - Sambódromo do Anhembi. 14 schools, nine criteria, four jurors each. Mocidade Alegre, Gaviões da Fiel and Dragões da Real are the frontrunners. Rosas de Ouro (defending champion) penalised. TV Globo live (SP only) + Globoplay -GALO DA MADRUGADA at Ibirapuera (9h) - Recife's legendary frevo bloco arrives in São Paulo. Plus Bloco da Pabllo (11h, second date), Gustavo Mioto (11h), Latinha Mix (13h) and Bloco Pagu (República, 11h) -LAST OFFICIAL DAY - Terça de Carnaval closes the official 2026 folia. 60+ blocos across all zones. The pós-Carnaval continues Feb 21–22 with BaianaSystem, Pedro Sampaio and Monobloco -METRÔ REGULAR HOURS - 24h operation ended Mon 16. Today: 4h40–midnight (Lines 1, 2, 3, 15). SPTrans special bus lines for blocos continue. Rodízio suspended -PAULISTÃO QUARTAS SET - Novorizontino v Santos, Palmeiras v Capivariano, RB Bragantino v São Paulo, Portuguesa v Corinthians. Single-leg elimination, Feb 22. No matches today -30°C, 35% rain - warm with possible PM storms. SPF 50+, water, poncho for afternoon. Tomorrow: 95% rain (Ash Wednesday washout) -B3 CLOSED - Carnaval recess. Ibovespa closed Friday at 186,464. USD/BRL at R$5.23. Markets reopen Wed 18 at 13h (shortened session) -PONTO FACULTATIVO - Not an official feriado in the city of São Paulo (unlike Rio). Banks closed, Poupatempo closed, government offices closed. Pix and ATMs 24/7

Terça de Carnaval in São Paulo is defined by one event: the apuração. At 16h, the Sambódromo do Anhembi hosts the reading of notes that will crown the 2026 Grupo Especial champion. Fourteen schools paraded across two nights (Friday 13 and Saturday 14) and the consensus among commentators points to the Mocidade Alegre - which brought an acclaimed tribute to actress Léa Garcia with a 13-metre Iemanjá float - as the principal contender. The Gaviões da Fiel (indigenous heritage enredo) and Dragões da Real (Icamiabas warriors) are close behind. The defending champion Rosas de Ouro enters the count already penalised after a comissão de frente member collapsed before their parade, costing them points in two criteria. The two last-placed schools face rebaixamento. Results on Globo (SP) from 16h.

On the streets, the Galo da Madrugada - Recife's legendary frevo institution - arrives at Ibirapuera at 9h, bringing Pernambuco's energy to the Obelisco circuit. Pabllo Vittar's megabloco returns for a second date at 11h (yesterday's edition featured K-pop group NMIXX as surprise guests and drew massive crowds). Gustavo Mioto's Sertanejo Não Trai also launches at 11h in the same zone. In Pinheiros, the Bloco Bastardo (13h) and Se Fui Triste Não Me Lembro with Di Ferrero (13h, Faria Lima) cater to rock and alternative crowds. The feminist Bloco Pagu takes the República at 11h. Over 130 children's events complete the final day of official Carnaval programming.

Markets: the Ibovespa closed Friday's pre-Carnaval session at 186,464 (-0.69% on the day, +1.92% on the week), after hitting an intraday record of 190,561 on Wednesday. USD/BRL at R$5.23. B3 is closed until Wednesday at 13h. Foreign investors poured R$33+ billion into Brazilian equities in 2026 through 11 February, exceeding the R$25.4 billion for all of 2025. US markets are also closed today (Presidents' Day).

03 Culture & Events What to see & do Apuração - Grupo Especial Apuração do Grupo Especial - Anhembi Sambódromo do Anhembi, Zona Norte - 16h - TV Globo (SP) / Globoplay - href="" target="_blank" co

The defining moment of Carnaval 2026 in São Paulo. Fourteen schools, nine criteria, four jurors per criteria (lowest note discarded). The 2026 Grupo Especial paraded across two nights: Fri 13 (Mocidade Unida da Mooca, Colorado do Brás, Dragões da Real, Acadêmicos do Tatuapé, Rosas de Ouro, Vai-Vai, Barroca Zona Sul) and Sat 14 (Império de Casa Verde, Águia de Ouro, Mocidade Alegre, Gaviões da Fiel, Estrela do Terceiro Milênio, Tom Maior, Camisa Verde e Branco). Frontrunners: Mocidade Alegre (Léa Garcia tribute, stunning Iemanjá float), Gaviões da Fiel (indigenous heritage, strong harmonia), Dragões da Real (Icamiabas warriors, technically precise). Defending champion Rosas de Ouro was penalised after a comissão de frente member collapsed pre-parade. Top 5 return for Desfile das Campeãs (Sat 21). Bottom 2 rebaixadas.

THE event of Terça de Carnaval in São Paulo. The Grupo de Acesso I apuração begins at 10h (Band / Bandplay / YouTube). Blocos de Rua - Ibirapuera Circuit Galo da Madrugada - Ibirapuera Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral (Obelisco), Ibirapuera - 9h - Free

Recife's legendary frevo institution arrives in São Paulo. Founded in 1978, the Galo da Madrugada holds the Guinness record for the world's largest Carnaval bloco. The SP edition brings frevo, orquestra de rua and Pernambuco's energy to the Obelisco circuit. A cultural landmark event.

Bloco da Pabllo - Ibirapuera (2nd date) Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral (Obelisco), Ibirapuera - 11h - Free

Pabllo Vittar's megabloco returns for a second consecutive day at Ibirapuera. Yesterday's edition featured a surprise appearance by K-pop group NMIXX, performing their collaboration "Mexe" and drawing thousands of "mixers" alongside Pabllo's core audience. Pop, funk, drag, and unfiltered celebration of diversity.

One of the most anticipated events of the entire 2026 Carnaval calendar. Solteiro Não Trai (Gustavo Mioto) - Ibirapuera Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral (Obelisco), Ibirapuera - 11h - Free

Sertanejo star Gustavo Mioto brings romanticism and festa to the Obelisco. Hits, crowd singalongs, and a more melodic alternative to the electronic/pop blocos. Metrô: Ana Rosa + bus, or bike via ciclovia.

Bloco Latinha Mix - Ibirapuera Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral (Obelisco–Monumento às Bandeiras), Ibirapuera - 13h - Free

Rádio Mix FM's bloco closes the official Ibirapuera circuit for 2026. Eclectic mix of pop, rock, electronic and brasilidades with rotating guest DJs. The encerramento oficial of the Carnaval de Rua season at the Obelisco.

Blocos de Rua - Centro, Pinheiros & Beyond Bloco Pagu - República Av. Ipiranga / Praça da República, Centro - 11h - Free

São Paulo's flagship feminist bloco, named after modernist poet and activist Patrícia Galvão. Music, politics, and folia merge in a cortejo through the República. A defining expression of SP's progressive street Carnaval identity.

Bloco Bastardo - Pinheiros R. João Moura, Pinheiros - 13h - Free

One of SP's most established neighbourhood blocos. Winds through the backstreets of Pinheiros with a mix of rock, MPB and irreverent repertoire. Consistently good crowd, strong percussion. Metrô: Faria Lima (L4).

Se Fui Triste Não Me Lembro (Di Ferrero) Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima 4100, Itaim Bibi - 13h - Free

Former NX Zero frontman Di Ferrero mixes rock, pop and Carnaval energy on a trio elétrico along Faria Lima. Nostalgia, emo references and a younger crowd. A strong alternative for rock fans.

Bloco Otaku - Liberdade Praça da Liberdade, Liberdade - 11h - Free

Anime, cosplay and J-pop meet Carnaval in the heart of Liberdade. One of SP's most distinctive niche blocos - a crossover celebration of Japanese pop culture and Brazilian folia. Great for families and the cosplay community.

More Blocos Today 60+ blocos across all zones - full list at blocosderua

Highlights: Bloco dos Bancários (R. XV de Novembro, Centro, 10h), Bloco Emo (Av. Paulo VI, Sumarezinho, 13h), Gringolôco (R. Inácio Pereira da Rocha, Pinheiros, 16h - international crowd), Bloco Preto ZUMBIIDO Afropercussivo (Largo do Paissandu, República, 15h), Acadêmicos do Gato Mia (R. Faustolo, Lapa, 11h), Bloco Besame Mucho (Faria Lima, Itaim Bibi, 10h).

Museums & Exhibitions MASP - Histórias Latino-Americanas Av. Paulista 1578 - Check holiday hours - href="" target="_blank" or

The current cycle of Histórias Latino-Americanas exhibitions continues, exploring Latin American art, identity and political history across multiple galleries. Tuesdays are normally free at MASP - check holiday schedule for Carnaval hours.

Pinacoteca - Special Hours Praça da Luz 2, Bom Retiro - Check holiday hours - href="" target="_blank" or

State museums operate with special holiday hours during Carnaval. The Pinacoteca's current programme includes major exhibitions across both the Luz and Pina Contemporânea buildings. Confirm opening before visiting.

04 Transport & Getting Around Know before you go Metrô SP REGULAR HOURS - 24H ENDED

The Metrô's 24h Carnaval operation ended after the madrugada of Sun 15/Mon 16. Today: regular schedule, 4h40 to midnight. Lines 1-Azul, 2-Verde, 3-Vermelha, 15-Prata. For Ibirapuera blocos: Ana Rosa (L2) + bus or bike. For República blocos: República (L3). For Pinheiros: Faria Lima (L4). For Liberdade: Liberdade (L1). Lines 4-Amarela and 5-Lilás also on regular hours (4h40–midnight).

CPTM REGULAR HOURS

CPTM 24h operation also ended. Lines 10-Turquesa, 11-Coral, 12-Safira, 13-Jade on regular schedule. Palmeiras-Barra Funda no longer 24h. Next 24h service: madrugada of Sat 21 (pós-Carnaval).

Road & Traffic RODÍZIO SUSPENDED

Vehicle rodízio suspended today (also Wed 18). Truck rodízio remains in effect. CET-Rio rolling street closures for blocos across Centro, Pinheiros, Ibirapuera, Lapa, and República. Minhocão (Elevado Presidente João Goulart) open as pedestrian park today. Ruas Abertas on Av. Paulista suspended today.

Buses & Rideshare SPTRANS SPECIAL OPERATION

SPTrans maintains special bus operation for Carnaval with rerouted lines near bloco areas. Check href="" target="_blank" co for real-time detours. Uber/99 surge near Ibirapuera will be extreme - Metrô + bus/bike is faster and cheaper.

With Metrô back on regular hours (closing at midnight), plan your return from blocos accordingly. For Ibirapuera: Ana Rosa (L2-Verde) is the closest station - allow 20 min walk or take a bus from Av. Brasil. For Pinheiros blocos: Faria Lima (L4-Amarela). NFC contactless works at all turnstiles. Pre-load your Bilhete Único to avoid queues. 05 Food & Drink Where to eat Street Food at Blocos → Espetinhos and queijo coalho at Ibirapuera vendors (R$8–15). Licensed ambulantes in yellow vests → Cerveja ambulante: R$5–8 per can. Bring small bills (R$5/10/20) - card terminals unreliable in crowds → Pastel, coxinha and tapioca vendors throughout the Ibirapuera circuit → Coconut water carts - essential hydration in 30°C heat. Also: Parque aquático temporário near Ibirapuera Sit-Down & Supermarkets → Ponto facultativo - most Centro restaurants closed. Vila Madalena, Pinheiros and Jardins bars/restaurants largely open → Bar do Luiz Fernandes (Vila Madalena) - classic botequim, open through Carnaval. Bolinho de bacalhau and chopp → Shopping centres: food courts open (restaurants, fast food). Retail stores closed (ponto facultativo) → Supermarkets: Pão de Açúcar and Carrefour branches open with reduced hours (check specific store). iFood/Rappi delivering normallyAt 30°C with hours of dancing, dehydration is the number-one medical complaint at Carnaval. Carry a water bottle. Coconut water every few hundred metres at Ibirapuera. Electrolyte sachets at any farmácia. Alternate one glass of water per alcoholic drink. 06 Practical Information Need to know Money & Rates → USD/BRL: R$5.23 (Fri 13 close). YTD: -4.71%. Mid-week low R$5.15 - lowest since May 2024 → Banks CLOSED (ponto facultativo). Reopen Wed 18 at 12h. Pix and ATMs 24/7 → Boletos due today payable Wed without penalty. TED not processed until Wed → Selic rate: 13.25%. Next Copom meeting: March 18–19 Health & Government → Hospitals: prontos-socorros, UPAs, SAMU 192 operating normally 24h. AMAs open 7h–19h (vaccination only at UBS integradas) → Poupatempo: CLOSED today. Reopens Wed 18 at 12h (agendamento required). Digital services 24/7 via GOV → Bom Prato: only 4 units open today (25 de Março, Limão, Refeitório Mauá, São Mateus) → Secretaria da Fazenda: CLOSED through today. Returns Wed 18 (12h–13h). Normal hours Thu 19 07 Community & Expat Life Connect Expat Carnaval Picks → First Carnaval? Galo da Madrugada (Ibirapuera, 9h) is high-energy, culturally rich and free. Bloco Bastardo (Pinheiros, 13h) is more intimate and neighbourhood-feel → International crowd: Gringolôco (Pinheiros, 16h) caters specifically to the international community - English-friendly, younger crowd, electronic/pop mix → Family-friendly: Bloco Otaku (Liberdade, 11h - anime and cosplay), 130+ children's events across the city → Watch the apuração: if you've never experienced the drama of escola de samba results, tune in at 16h (Globo SP / Globoplay). The reactions are electric Carnaval by the Numbers → 16.5 million foliões expected across the full Carnaval season (Prefeitura) → 627 blocos confirmed across 3 weekends (pré, official, pós). 60+ today alone → R$3.4 billion estimated economic impact. 50,000 temporary jobs. First Carnaval entirely privately funded → 14 schools in Grupo Especial. 9 criteria. 4 jurors per criteria. Bottom 2 rebaixadas. Top 5 return for Desfile das Campeãs (Sat 21) 08 Sports Scores & fixtures Paulistão 2026 - Quartas de Final Set →8 teams qualified from 16 in the new "Champions League format" single-group stage →Novorizontino (1st) v Santos (8th), Palmeiras (2nd) v Capivariano (7th), RB Bragantino (3rd) v São Paulo (6th), Portuguesa (4th) v Corinthians (5th) →Ponte Preta and Velo Clube (Santos 7-0) drop to Série A2 →RB Bragantino 3-0 Novorizontino, Santos 7-0 Velo Clube, São Paulo 2-1 Ponte Preta, Palmeiras 1-1 Guarani, Corinthians 1-0 São Bernardo Brasileirão & International → Brasileirão Série A paused for Carnaval. Corinthians v Athletico-PR (Thu 19, Arena da Baixada - postponed fixture). Season proper resumes after Carnaval → Champions League resumes this week: PSG v Liverpool (Tue), Barcelona v Benfica (Tue), Bayern v Celtic (Wed)No live football in São Paulo today - the Paulistão is on Carnaval break. The final round produced drama: Santos narrowly avoided elimination with a 7-0 rout of Velo Clube, Capivariano grabbed the last QF spot on the final day, and invictos RB Bragantino demolished leaders Novorizontino 3-0 to claim third. The quarterfinals are all single-leg elimination on Feb 22. Palmeiras host Capivariano; the headline draw is Portuguesa v Corinthians. 09 Business & Markets Market watch → B3 CLOSED - Carnaval recess. Reopens Wed 18 at 13h (pré-abertura 12h45, session ends 17h55) → Ibovespa: Fri close 186,464 (-0.69%). Intraday record 190,561 on Wed. Week: +1.92%. YTD: +15.73% → USD/BRL: Fri close R$5.23 (+0.60%). Mid-week low R$5.15. YTD: -4.71% (real strengthening) → Foreign inflows: R$33+ billion into Brazilian equities in 2026 (through 11 Feb), exceeding R$25.4B for all of 2025 → US markets closed today (Presidents' Day). Both B3 and NYSE dark - all repricing concentrates into Wednesday

Market trend: The Ibovespa enters Carnaval up 1.92% for the week despite Friday's profit-taking. The convergence of Brazil's Carnaval and US Presidents' Day creates rare simultaneous closures. Softer US CPI (2.4% vs 2.5% expected) may support emerging market flows when trading resumes Wednesday. Selic at 13.25%; next Copom meeting March 18–19.

10 Week Ahead Plan ahead Carnaval Week (Wed–Sun) → Wed Feb 18 - Quarta-feira de Cinzas. Ponto facultativo until 12h. Banks reopen 12h. B3 reopens 13h. Poupatempo reopens 12h (agendamento). 95% rain - storms all day. City returns to normal → Thu Feb 19 - Government offices at full capacity. Secretaria da Fazenda normal hours. Brasileirão: Corinthians v Athletico-PR (Arena da Baixada, 19h30 - postponed fixture) → Sat Feb 21 - Desfile das Campeãs at Anhembi from 20h. Top 5 Grupo Especial + promoted schools. BaianaSystem Navio Pirata (Ibirapuera, 15h–18h). Pós-Carnaval blocos. Metrô 24h resumes (madrugada Sat–Sun). Paulistão QF: all four matches → Sun Feb 22 - Pós-Carnaval final day: Pedro Sampaio Bloco Beats (Ibirapuera, 13h), Pipoca da Rainha with Daniela Mercury (R. da Consolação, 13h), Léo Santana Vem com o Gigante (Ibirapuera, 9h). Paulistão QF concludesToday's apuração at 16h crowns the 2026 champion and closes the competitive Carnaval season. The Desfile das Campeãs on Saturday Feb 21 (Anhembi, 20h) brings back the top 5 schools alongside promoted champions from the Acesso divisions - tickets via com. The pós-Carnaval weekend (Feb 21–22) still has major blocos: BaianaSystem's Navio Pirata, Pedro Sampaio's Bloco Beats, Daniela Mercury's Pipoca da Rainha, and Léo Santana's Vem com o Gigante. The Paulistão quarterfinals (all single-leg, Feb 22) feature Portuguesa v Corinthians as the headline draw. The city returns to full normal operations on Wednesday.