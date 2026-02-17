Vow ASA: Invitation To Presentation Of Q4 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) will release its report for the fourth quarter 2025 on Wednesday 25 February 2026. The report will be published on and on the company's web site

A live audio webcast will be held the same day at 08:30 CET, hosted by Gunnar Pedersen, CEO, and Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO. The webcast will include a Q&A session, and participants may submit questions in writing at any time during the event.

To register and follow the presentation online, please copy and paste the following link into your browser, click Attend and register your email:





For further information, please contact:

Gunnar Pedersen, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 91 63 03 04

Email:...





Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 99 29 38 26

Email:...





About Vow ASA Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries. Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat- intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda. Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW). This is information is pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.