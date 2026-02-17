CBSE Says All Grade 10 Students Must Attempt First Exam

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced that it is compulsory for all students to appear in the first Class 10 Board examination. Those who miss three or more subjects in the first exam will be ineligible to appear in the second examination.

In a letter issued on Saturday, CBSE clarified that attendance for the first examination is mandatory.

It issued the clarification after it received several requests from students to be allowed to attend the second exam as they were unable to attend the first one.

In such a situation, the letter stated that it is mandatory for all students to appear for the first Board examination and that all passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages.

Furthermore, it said, "If a student has not appeared in 3 or more subjects in the first examination, then s/he will not be allowed to appear in the 2nd examination. Such students will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" category and can take the examination only next year in the main examinations in the month of February next year."

The letter added that students whose result in the first examination is 'Compartment' will be allowed to appear in the second examination under the 'Compartment' Category, and an additional subject will not be permitted after passing class X. Students will not be allowed in stand-alone subjects.

The eligibility criteria to appear in the second examination, as per CBSE, are:

Improvement category up to 3 main subjectsFirst/third chance compartmentCompartment and improvement

Improvement for the students who passed by the replacement of the subject

The letter concluded that CBSE will not respond to any query related to this subject.



