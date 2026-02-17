Experience Exclusive Beachfront Iftar At Dubai's Majlis Under The Stars

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) With the countdown beginning for Ramadan, the city is now filled with iftars, offers and options, which is not new to Dubai. But few make you forget you are in the middle of the city.

At Majlis Under The Stars at Jumeirah Al Naseem, the evening began with a buggy ride that takes you away from the hotel's main buzz and towards a quieter stretch of beach. Yes, iftar on the beach, and what's better is the Burj Al Arab rising dramatically across the water.

By the time the sun sets, the space feels almost detached from the rest of Dubai. Traditional low seating is arranged on a wooden deck facing the sea, soft lighting replaces bright restaurant glare, and above, believe it or not, you can actually see and count the stars-something I missed in Dubai.

A live oud player performs near the entrance, the music gentle and unobtrusive, blending into the sound of the water rather than competing with conversation. The overall atmosphere is calm and personal, more like a private gathering.

Built for privacy and special occasions

The majlis is designed for groups of around 10 people, and the scale works well. The space felt intimate without being crowded, when thinking about it makes it suitable to family gatherings, reunions, or milestone celebrations during Ramadan.

What stood out most is the sense of exclusivity. With only your group occupying the setup and a quiet stretch of beach around you, the experience feels customised rather than shared with a crowd.

Despite being outdoors, the location stayed breezy after sunset, though guests may want to bring a light layer as the sea air can turn cool later in the evening.

Now to what really matters, the food

The experience starts the traditional way, with hand-selected dates and Arabic coffee. It actually felt like Ramadan while I was reviewing the place a week ago.

We moved into the cold mezze first, with smoked moutabal, charred baba ghanoush and vine leaves served with mint yoghurt, which quickly became one of my favourites. Then came the hot mezze, including spiced lamb sambousek and traditional lamb kibbeh, my go-to at almost every iftar.

One dish that stood out was the sautéed chicken liver with pomegranate molasses. It was unexpected, but the flavour felt familiar and comforting, something that reminded me of home.

The main feast

The main course was introduced as the Majlis Feast, and it really did feel like a feast. There was a royal Arabic mixed grill alongside lamb ouzi, slow-braised and served with fragrant rice and a light yoghurt sauce. More than anything, the spread reflected the generosity that defines Ramadan gatherings.

For drinks, the choices were more traditional than ever, perfect for someone who likes to keep things simple when it comes to a Ramadan menu. Familiarity always tops luxury, with laban and qamardeen, which added a personal touch for me, as it is something my mother always prepares during Ramadan.

For the sweet tooth

Dessert was where my self-control disappeared. What started as a promise of“just one bite” of the signature cheese kunafa quickly turned into finishing half the plate. Crisp on the outside, soft and cheesy inside, with a light drizzle of honey, it easily became the highlight of the meal. Classic Umm Ali and a selection of Arabic sweets completed the table.

Service throughout the evening felt relaxed rather than formal. Staff took the time to explain the dishes, but the pace allowed the gathering to feel natural and unhurried.

With a minimum spend of Dh10,000 for up to 10 guests, the experience is positioned firmly as a premium Ramadan option. The value lies less in the menu and more in the combination of location, privacy, and atmosphere, essentially a private beachfront majlis with one of Dubai's most iconic views.

For those planning a birthday, family reunion, or a meaningful gathering during the Holy Month, the setting offers something that many iftars cannot, space, quiet, and the feeling of having a small part of the coastline to yourself for the evening.



