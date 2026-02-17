QNB General Assembly Approves Financial Statements And Cash Dividend For Shareholders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group held its Ordinary General Assembly Meeting yesterday, at the Sheraton Hotel in Doha, where shareholders reviewed and approved the Group's financial performance and key governance matters for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The General Assembly approved the Group's financial statements, the External Auditor's report, and the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of 37.5% of the nominal share value (QR0.375 per share) for the second half of 2025, bringing the total dividend for the year to 72.5% (QR0.725 per share).

Shareholders also approved the Board of Directors' report on the Group's activities and financial position, the Corporate Governance Report for 2025, the appointment of the External Auditor for 2026, and the Board's remuneration and discharge of liability.

Addressing the General Assembly, H E Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari, Chairman of QNB Group's Board of Directors, highlighted the Group's strong performance, strategic progress, and priorities for the year ahead.

The Chairman said:“2025 marked another year of resilient performance for QNB, reflecting the strength of our core franchise, disciplined execution of strategy, and continued focus on sustainable growth."

“As we move into 2026, our priorities remain in strengthening our market leadership, enhancing value for shareholders, and supporting economic development across the markets we serve.”

QNB Group delivered solid financial results in 2025, achieving net profit of QR17bn, supported by strong business momentum, prudent risk management, and continued operational efficiency.

The General Assembly reaffirmed confidence in the Group's strategic direction and long-term growth ambitions.