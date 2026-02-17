Moci Launches Initiative To Support Innovators, Inventors And Rights Holders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the launch of the Initiative to Support Innovators, Inventors and Rights Holders, in cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and in partnership with University of Doha for Science and Technology, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council, and the Qatar Scientific Club.

The initiative aims to provide a wide range of services to support innovators at various stages of the innovation process, starting from idea development and research, through to the creation, commercialization, and utilization of intellectual property assets. The Ministry stated that the services offered include support for prior art searches in patent databases and information analysis, the provision of specialized technical consultations for innovators and researchers, as well as support for marketing inventions and facilitating technology transfer.

The Ministry further clarified that the initiative's services can be accessed by visiting the participating entities, namely the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; the University of Doha for Science and Technology (for students and university affiliates only); Sidra Medicine; the Qatar Scientific Club; and Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council.