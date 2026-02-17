403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sky Links Capital Activates Dedicated Equity Desk for Professional Equities Execution
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Dubai, 17th February 2026
Sky Links Capital, an international multi-asset brokerage firm dedicated to connecting investors with the global financial markets, today announced that its new Dedicated Equity Desk is now fully operational and ready to accept client equity orders with immediate effect. The desk has been established with defined order-handling procedures and internal controls designed to support institutional-style execution with strict confidentiality of client orders and trading activity.
The Dedicated Equity Desk is intended for professional and sophisticated investors seeking discreet, specialist execution of both cash equities and equity CFDs, subject to instrument availability and applicable rules.
“At Sky Links Capital, we understand that clients who trade equities at meaningful sizes care about strong execution,” said Daniel Takieddine, Co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group. “This dedicated desk is built to support personalised order handling backed by experienced execution specialists, along with support throughout the trading lifecycle.”
Leveraging institutional-style trading technology, the Equity Desk supports a range of order types, including Open/Close instructions benchmarked to the market open or close, dark liquidity access to help minimize market impact, participation strategies targeting a defined percentage of market volume, and pre/post trading outside regular market hours. It also offers Seeker logic to actively source liquidity under controlled parameters, Smart Order Routing (SOR), and time-weighted and volume-weighted strategies to help reduce signalling risk and align execution with market activity.
The Desk operates between 9:30 AM and 4:00 PM ET and is available in eligible jurisdictions.
“Sophisticated investors expect institutional-grade standards,” said Apollo Irungbam, Head of Marketing at Sky Links Capital. “The launch of our Dedicated Equity Desk provides the personalized access they value. With a clear operating model and a direct line to the desk, clients can expect strong support and execution.”
Building on Sky Links Capital’s fintech-led brokerage positioning, the Dedicated Equity Desk aligns with its broader focus on technology-enabled services. Supporting execution quality and controlled order handling for professional and sophisticated investors, particularly where discretion, benchmark-led order execution, and clear procedures are priorities. The firm will provide access via relationship-managed onboarding and expert desk support during stated operating hours, subject to client eligibility and regulatory requirements.
Sky Links Capital, an international multi-asset brokerage firm dedicated to connecting investors with the global financial markets, today announced that its new Dedicated Equity Desk is now fully operational and ready to accept client equity orders with immediate effect. The desk has been established with defined order-handling procedures and internal controls designed to support institutional-style execution with strict confidentiality of client orders and trading activity.
The Dedicated Equity Desk is intended for professional and sophisticated investors seeking discreet, specialist execution of both cash equities and equity CFDs, subject to instrument availability and applicable rules.
“At Sky Links Capital, we understand that clients who trade equities at meaningful sizes care about strong execution,” said Daniel Takieddine, Co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group. “This dedicated desk is built to support personalised order handling backed by experienced execution specialists, along with support throughout the trading lifecycle.”
Leveraging institutional-style trading technology, the Equity Desk supports a range of order types, including Open/Close instructions benchmarked to the market open or close, dark liquidity access to help minimize market impact, participation strategies targeting a defined percentage of market volume, and pre/post trading outside regular market hours. It also offers Seeker logic to actively source liquidity under controlled parameters, Smart Order Routing (SOR), and time-weighted and volume-weighted strategies to help reduce signalling risk and align execution with market activity.
The Desk operates between 9:30 AM and 4:00 PM ET and is available in eligible jurisdictions.
“Sophisticated investors expect institutional-grade standards,” said Apollo Irungbam, Head of Marketing at Sky Links Capital. “The launch of our Dedicated Equity Desk provides the personalized access they value. With a clear operating model and a direct line to the desk, clients can expect strong support and execution.”
Building on Sky Links Capital’s fintech-led brokerage positioning, the Dedicated Equity Desk aligns with its broader focus on technology-enabled services. Supporting execution quality and controlled order handling for professional and sophisticated investors, particularly where discretion, benchmark-led order execution, and clear procedures are priorities. The firm will provide access via relationship-managed onboarding and expert desk support during stated operating hours, subject to client eligibility and regulatory requirements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment