Ministry Announces Working Hours For Government Schools During Ramadan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has announced the working hours for kindergartens and government schools during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Ministry announced that the schedule for students will be three and a half hours. School hours for students in Kindergarten stage, and in Grades 1 to 12 will be from 9am to 12:30pm during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, four working hours are allotted for administrative and teaching staff in kindergartens and government schools, starting from 9am to 1pm.