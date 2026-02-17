403
Shiv Nadar School Noida Student in India Named Asia-Pacific Winner of the IB’s First Community Inspiration Award
(MENAFN- OMC) Mumbai, 17 February 2026 – The International Baccalaureate (IB) is delighted to announce Kayana Monga, a Diploma Programme (DP) student at Shiv Nadar School Noida in India, as the Asia-Pacific recipient of its first-ever IB Community Inspiration Award. This global award recognises members of the IB community who have made extraordinary contributions to advancing the IB’s mission and values in their local communities.
Representing the Asia-Pacific region, Monga was recognised for founding Project Muskan, a rural mental health initiative that has reached more than 500 children in and around Delhi and identified over 40 cases of suicidal ideation, connecting them to timely care. She has worked closely with psychologists and local partners to design structured interventions for children who might otherwise have limited access to professional mental health support.
Her work has helped bring conversations about children’s mental health into administrative and policy discussions in India, including recognition from the Delhi Health Ministry and the Chief Minister, underscoring the urgency of expanding access to care beyond urban centres. Beyond mental health, Monga has contributed to UNICEF’s State of the World’s Children report and led initiatives in sustainability, Model United Nations and community service, demonstrating outstanding youth-led leadership with measurable impact.
Commenting on receiving the IB Community Inspiration Award, Monga said:
“To receive this award is to be reminded that awareness carries obligation, and that meaningful change begins when care deepens into responsibility. For me, Project Muskan grew from my own experiences with anxiety into a way of ensuring that children in rural India are seen, heard, and supported without stigma or financial barriers. I hope this recognition encourages more young people to trust that their questions, compassion, and courage can drive real change in their communities.”
Mahesh Balakrishnan, Business Development Senior Manager, India and Nepal at the IB, said:
“Kayana embodies the very best of what an IB education aims to nurture: compassionate, reflective individuals who care deeply about their communities and apply their learning to create solutions that address broader societal challenges. Her work with Project Muskan shows remarkable leadership, empathy, and a strong sense of responsibility. We are immensely proud of her, and we hope her example will inspire many more young people in India and across the region to see themselves as agents of change in their own contexts.”
The IB Community Inspiration Award celebrates one winner from each of the IB’s three global regions – the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Africa, Europe and Middle East (EMEA) – reflecting the IB’s mission to nurture responsible, compassionate, and innovative leaders. These winners embody the spirit of collaboration, creativity, and service that lies at the heart of IB education, providing inspiration for educators and students around the globe.
Kayana Monga will be honoured at the upcoming Asia-Pacific IB Global Conference, which will take place in Mumbai in March 2026.
