Salmar Successful Placement Of A New NOK Senior Unsecured Green Bond


2026-02-17 04:16:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SalMar ASA (“SalMar”), rated BBB+/Negative Outlook by Nordic Credit Rating, has successfully issued a new NOK 750 million senior unsecured green bond with a 10‐year tenor and a coupon of 5.625% (equivalent to a floating rate of 3mN+150bps).

An application will be submitted for the bond to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Settlement is set to 25 February 2026.

Danske Bank acted as Sole Manager for the transaction.


For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47 936 30 449

E-mail:...


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


