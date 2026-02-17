403
Al Baraka Group Sponsors the 46th AlBaraka Islamic Economics Symposium in Madinah
(MENAFN- Albaraka Banking Group) Al Baraka Group announced its sponsorship, as a Global Partner, of the 46th AlBaraka Islamic Economics Symposium, held from 9–11 February 2026, under the theme: “The Righteousness and Benevolence in Islamic Economy: The Future Forward”, at Prince Muqrin University in Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The symposium was under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Prince of Madinah Region and brought together leading Sharia scholars, jurists, bankers, academics, and international experts to examine the role of the righteousness and benevolence sector in advancing sustainable economic and social development. Discussions focused on the contribution of Islamic banks in supporting charitable initiatives, including investment strategies for Waqf and Zakat funds, as well as innovative social finance models.
The program also explored the future of the non-profit sector amid financial innovation and emerging technologies, alongside specialized workshops on Awqaf financial engineering and the application of Maqasid Al-Shariah in righteousness. The event further witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding with international academic and professional institutions.
Al Baraka Group continues to support the AlBaraka Symposium on Islamic Economics annually, which was established in 1981 as a leading global platform contributing to the development of thought and practice in Islamic economics. This support reflects the Group’s commitment to strengthening the foundations of Islamic banking and advancing Islamic financial and banking operations.
