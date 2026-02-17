403
Thomas Pritzker Resigns as Hyatt Chairman Over Epstein Ties
(MENAFN) Billionaire Thomas Pritzker has announced his retirement as chairman of Hyatt Hotels after revelations of his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as stated by reports.
In a statement on Monday, Pritzker acknowledged he had exercised "terrible judgement" by maintaining contact with Epstein. Recently released files showed he remained in regular communication with Epstein years after the financier’s 2008 plea deal for sex crime charges.
Pritzker, who has served as executive chairman since 2004, said he decided to step down after discussions with fellow board members and would not seek re-election.
"My job and responsibility is to provide good stewardship... Good stewardship includes ensuring a proper transition at Hyatt," he said. He added: "Good stewardship also means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell which I deeply regret."
Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping Epstein lure underage girls, while Epstein himself was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a child and died in custody in 2019 facing sex trafficking charges.
Pritzker condemned their actions, saying, "There is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner."
In a separate letter to the board, he noted he will turn 76 this year and emphasized that the company is in a "strong and sustainable position" capable of thriving, without mentioning his links to Epstein or Maxwell.
