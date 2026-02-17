UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy Arrives In Sri Lanka
During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister Lammy will meet President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss economic cooperation, reconciliation, humanitarian priorities, and Sri Lanka's engagement with the Global Charter on Children's Care Reform. This global initiative works to strengthen family-based care and protect children.
In addition, he will engage with humanitarian aid partners delivering UK support to communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread damage across the country late last year. The visit underscores the UK's continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in recovery efforts and promoting collaborative initiatives in child protection and community resilience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment