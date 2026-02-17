UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy Arrives In Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Lammy, is set to arrive in Sri Lanka today, 17 February 2026. His visit aims to reaffirm the strong partnership between the UK and Sri Lanka and observe the UK's humanitarian response to Cyclone Ditwah.

During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister Lammy will meet President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss economic cooperation, reconciliation, humanitarian priorities, and Sri Lanka's engagement with the Global Charter on Children's Care Reform. This global initiative works to strengthen family-based care and protect children.

In addition, he will engage with humanitarian aid partners delivering UK support to communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread damage across the country late last year. The visit underscores the UK's continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in recovery efforts and promoting collaborative initiatives in child protection and community resilience.