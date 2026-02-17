Uppal Brewers & Distillers Enters Next Growth Phase With Dedicated Production Unit In Ponda, Goa

MENAFN - NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Uppal Brewers & Distillers (UBD), the premium beverage arm of The Uppal Group, today announced the commencement of its dedicated production operations in Ponda, Goa. UBD's investment in this new infrastructure signals the Company's progress toward high-gear commercial output of the brand's premium portfolio. Since debuting its flagship label, Soorahi, in January 2025, followed by the launch of Madhvan last August, UBD has leveraged Goa's progressive framework and reputation as a global craft hub to anchor its next phase of industrial scale.



The Ponda facility, spanning 50,000 sq. ft. across a 2-acre site, will serve as UBD's production hub, providing the scale and logistical agility required to grow its portfolio while maintaining the quality standards of a premium venture. The new plant will be the sole supply node for UBD's core markets of Delhi NCR, Haryana, Punjab, and Daman & Diu. The facility will also support UBD's planned expansion into Odisha, serving as a launchpad to explore the Eastern markets and strengthening supply readiness for the Company's next phase of growth.



“For a young team like ours, establishing this dedicated unit in Ponda is a defining moment. It reflects our agility and our commitment to building a legacy from the ground up,” says Kanhav Uppal, Co-founder, UBD. "It signals that UBD has moved beyond the foundational phase into a chapter defined by stability, scale, and a long-term commitment to excellence in the Indian craft landscape."



With this new infrastructure, UBD is geared to reach a diverse group of consumers across its 5 operational territories, addressing the growing preference for homegrown premium labels. UBD's current portfolio features, Soorahi, an artisanal premium blend crafted for the modern traveller, celebrating exploration and refined taste (INR 1,700), and Madhvan, a bold blend of fine grains and select malts, designed for the aspirational consumer (INR 990). (Prices for both labels may vary by market.)



“Our early operations represent an important foundational phase-where we had focused on establishing our brands, refining processes, and gaining early adopters. Today, a year since launch, we have hit significant milestones and are confident in both our product and vision,” said Ankur Sachdeva, CEO and Co-founder, UBD.



“Beyond regulatory advantages, Goa's rich heritage, cultural depth, and natural beauty played a meaningful role in our decision. There is an authentic connection to craft and provenance in Goa that mirrors our own approach,” said Smita Singh, Head of Operations, UBD.“This inspiration extends beyond the facility and subtly influences an upcoming product, whose provenance is closely linked to Goa's cultural and natural landscape.”