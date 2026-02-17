MENAFN - SWNS Digital) Andy Murray has been named the most inspirational British sports star of the 21st century, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and David Beckham.

Following a week of sporting triumph as Team GB break records at the Winter Olympics, a poll of 2,000 adults saw tennis star Murray – the first British Wimbledon men's champion since 1936 – take the top spot.

He was followed by Chris Hoy and Mo Farah, with F1 star Lewis Hamilton and footballer David Beckham rounding the top five.

Jessica Ennis-Hill, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane were also ranked highly for their standout achievements this century, while darts sensation Luke Littler was singled out for the remarkable impact he has had on the sport in recent years.

It also emerged setting a good example (43 per cent), humility (40 per cent) and a positive attitude (38 per cent) were identified as the key qualities that make a sports star inspirational, according to the research commissioned by JustGiving.

Others pointed to exceptional sporting achievements (36 per cent) and charity work (26 per cent), which ranked higher than the amount of goals scored (24 per cent).

In fact, athletes who champion good causes have inspired 30 per cent of Brits to take part in a sporting charity fundraiser themselves.

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of the charitable fundraising platform, which saw £235 million raised through sporting and fitness events in 2025, a six per cent year-on-year increase, said:“Sports stars have a unique ability to inspire people in all sorts of ways.

“Whether that's through moments of brilliance on the biggest stages or the values they demonstrate away from competition.

“Their achievements can motivate fans to push their own limits, try something new or simply believe that big goals are possible.

“What's especially powerful is when that inspiration turns into action beyond sport itself.

“One of the most positive impacts we've seen these incredible British athletes have is encouraging more people to get involved in fundraising and support causes that matter to them, with almost a third of Brits being inspired into action by their charitable work.”

The research revealed that the Lionesses, Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics and Leicester City's Premier League win were voted the most inspiring team achievements of the era.

While 41 per cent of those polled said watching sporting greatness has inspired them to become more active, 84 per cent added that simply watching sport has made them want to give it a go.

A third were motivated by the personal challenge and 19 per cent wanted to develop their own skills after watching a memorable sporting moment.

But as a big year of sport is already underway, the World Cup, Wimbledon and the Winter Olympics were named as the events fans are most excited about in 2026.

These are followed by the Six Nations, the British Grand Prix and the Commonwealth Games, according to the OnePoll survey.

Many also said major sporting moments are likely to spur charitable action this year, as more than a quarter (26 per cent) will be encouraged to donate or fundraise following global and UK-based sporting events.

When it comes to fundraising, JustGiving data shows running is by far the most popular activity that drives the most fundraising, followed by walks and treks, then cycling.

Half marathons are the most common distance undertaken, while full marathons generate the highest donation totals.

Pascale Harvie added:“2026 is shaping up to be a huge year for sport, packed with iconic tournaments and moments that capture the world's attention.

“If the trends we have seen in the last couple of years continue, it could well be an equally big year for sports-related fundraising efforts, with people all over the country and beyond getting inspiration from established and emerging stars.

“Those stories have an incredible ripple effect beyond the field of play, and we hope they continue to inspire more people to get active, take on a challenge and use sport as a force for good.”

TOP 20 MOST INSPIRATIONAL BRITISH SPORTS STARS OF THE 21ST CENTURY

1. Andy Murray

2. Chris Hoy

3. Mo Farah

4. Lewis Hamilton

5. David Beckham

6. Jessica Ennis Hill

7. Marcus Rashford

8. Harry Kane

9. Tom Daley

10. Luke Littler

11. Kelly Holmes

12. Ellie Simmonds

13. Tanni Grey Thompson

14. Freddie Flintoff

15. Tyson Fury

16. Jonny Wilkinson

17. Anthony Joshua

18. Ronnie O'Sullivan

19. Paula Radcliffe

20. Rory McIlroy

TOP 10 MOST INSPIRATIONAL CLUB SPORTING ACHIEVMENTS IN THE 21ST CENTURY

1. England Women (the Lionesses) winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022

2. Team GB's record medal haul at the London 2012 Olympic Games

3. Leicester City winning the Premier League in 2016

4. England Women reaching the Women's World Cup final in 2023

5. England winning the Rugby World Cup in 2003

6. Great Britain topping the medal table at the London 2012 Paralympic Games

7. England reaching the final of the UEFA Men's Euro 2020 and 2024

8. Arsenal going an entire Premier League season unbeaten (2003–04)

9. England Men winning the Cricket World Cup in 2019

10. Manchester United winning the UEFA Champions League (2008)