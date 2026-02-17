Thirteen Teams Set For Kick-Off At Al Thumama Ramadan Tournament

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Thirteen teams will compete in the third edition of the Al Thumama Ramadan Tournament, set to begin on Friday at Al Furjan Stadium in the Al Thumama area.

Organised in cooperation with the Qatar Sports for All Federation, the tournament is open to young players aged 10 to 14 (born between 2012 and 2016) and promises exciting nightly action throughout the holy month.

The competition drew overwhelming interest, with 39 teams submitting applications. After reviewing eligibility requirements, the organising committee finalised the list at 13 teams to ensure the tournament maintains strong competitive standards and smooth organisation.

Tournament Director Yousef Abdulnoor explained that narrowing the field was necessary to select teams that fully met the participation criteria, ensuring a balanced and high-quality competition.

The teams have been divided into two groups. Group One includes Doha, Turki Bin Abdullah, Al Wajba, Al Zaeem, Al Rayyan, and Al Thumama.

Group Two features Al Dafna, Al Shaab, Al Waab, Medical Care, Palestine, Abu Nakhla, and Al Shahaniya. Three matches will be played daily at the neighborhood fields, starting at 8:00pm.

The tournament will officially kick off with three opening fixtures: Doha vs. Turki Bin Abdullah, Al Wajba vs. Al Zaeem, and Al Rayyan vs. Al Thumama, setting the stage for what is expected to be a vibrant and competitive start. Organisers have also confirmed a generous prize structure. The champions will receive QR7,000 along with a trophy and medals, while the runners-up will earn QR5,000 and medals.

Third place will claim QR3,000 and medals. Individual awards will recognize standout performances, with QR500 each for the best player, top scorer, and best goalkeeper.

In addition, the best team will receive QR2,000. Special surprises for participating teams will be revealed during the tournament, adding further excitement to the competition.