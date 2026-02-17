Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Size To Reach USD 1.97 Billion By 2035 Caused By The Surging Critical Care Procedures Globally

Austin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market size is valued at USD 1.23 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.97 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% during 2026–2035. Increasing critical care procedures, rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, expanding ICU capacities, and growing demand for precise hemodynamic monitoring are key factors driving growth during 2026–2035.

The Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market report provides comprehensive information on clinical adoption, technological developments, and market dynamics. Key drivers of growth during 2026–2035 include an increase in critical care procedures, a rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease, an expansion of intensive care unit capacities, and an increase in the need for accurate hemodynamic monitoring.

The use of pulmonary artery catheters surpassed 1.1 million units in 2025, primarily due to an increase in intensive care unit procedures and the expanding use of sophisticated hemodynamic monitoring.









Trends in the Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market:



The need for accurate hemodynamic monitoring equipment is increasing due to an increase in intensive care unit admissions and complicated cardiac procedures.

The use of pulmonary artery catheters in critical care is increasing due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders.

Clinical decision-making and patient outcomes are being enhanced by the growing use of continuous cardiac output and sophisticated monitoring methods.

Safety and performance are being improved by technological developments in catheter design, materials, and minimally invasive insertion.

The need for dependable and user-friendly monitoring solutions is being driven by the growth of specialty clinics and cardiac care units. Hospitals and device manufacturers are working together to promote innovation and expand their market reach.

The U.S. Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market is expected to increase at a rate of 4.35% per year, going from USD 0.38 billion in 2025 to USD 0.58 billion in 2035. More ICU admissions, more cardiovascular surgeries, more advanced PAC devices, and more money spent on critical care and cardiac monitoring infrastructure are all factors that contribute to growth.

Increasing ICU Admissions and Complex Cardiac Procedures to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market is growing because more people are going to the ICU and more complicated heart surgeries are being done. Hospitals, ICUs, and cardiac clinics are using upgraded PAC devices to get better hemodynamic data, manage patients better, and make better treatment choices. The need for continuous cardiac output and pressure-monitoring catheters is growing as more critical care and cardiovascular operations are done. The rise of the cardiac care infrastructure, along with new technologies in catheter design and minimally invasive insertion, is improving clinical results and helping the industry continue to grow.

By Product Type

By Product Type

Swan-Ganz Catheters held the largest market share of 41.72% in 2025 due to its long-standing clinical reliability, broad adoption in cardiac and critical care, and proven effectiveness in continuous hemodynamic monitoring. Continuous Cardiac Output Catheters are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.12% during 2026–2035 driven by rising demand for precise cardiac output measurement in complex surgeries and critical care.

By Application

Thermodilution dominated with a 45.38% share in 2025 due to its accuracy, clinical familiarity, and cost-effectiveness in ICU and surgical settings. Continuous Cardiac Output is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.04% through 2026–2035 supported by technological improvements and demand for non-stop, precise hemodynamic data.

By End-User

Critical Care accounted for the highest market share of 38.69% in 2025 as PACs are essential for managing severe cardiac conditions, sepsis, and multi-organ failure in ICUs. Cardiac Monitoring is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period driven by increased cardiovascular surgeries, minimally invasive procedures, and the need for real-time cardiac output tracking.

By End-User

Hospitals held the largest share of 52.34% in 2025 due to their large patient volumes, comprehensive cardiac and ICU facilities, and routine use of PACs for critical care management. Intensive Care Units are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.21% through 2026–2035 driven by expansion of ICUs, rising cardiovascular cases, and demand for continuous hemodynamic monitoring.

Recent Developments:

The North America Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market is the biggest, with a 44.57% share in 2025. This is because the U.S. and Canada have well-established ICU and cardiac care systems. The expansion is fueled by the widespread use of Swan-Ganz and sophisticated continuous cardiac output catheters in hospitals and specialist cardiac centers.

The Asia Pacific Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market is the fastest-growing area, with a projected CAGR of 5.94% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is being driven by more people going to the ICU, more heart surgeries, and better healthcare infrastructure in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Recent Developments:



In June 2025, Ethicon launched the ETHICON 4000 Stapler with 3D Staple Technology and enhanced Gripping Surface, improving tissue compression, reducing bleeding, and supporting open, laparoscopic, and future robotic surgeries. In April 2025, Baxter introduced the Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat with room-temperature storage, enabling rapid bleeding control and tissue sealing in open and minimally invasive surgeries, improving OR efficiency and accessibility, supporting faster patient recovery times.

