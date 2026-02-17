Cabinet Tasks Evaluation Of Kabul Administrative Complex
The Cabinet tasked a delegation, led by the Director of the Administrative Affairs Office, to assess the construction of the complex in the Tarakhel Tangi area of Deh Sabz district, the Administrative Affairs Office said in a statement.
The delegation is expected to identify the necessary considerations and submit a report to the Cabinet for decision-making.
The meeting also assigned a delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, to consult with health institutions across the country on challenges faced by health personnel and possible solutions. This delegation will submit its report to the Cabinet for further decisions.
The statement noted that the Ministry of Finance (MoF) presented a report on central and provincial non-tax revenues, revenue opportunities and spending on development projects for the third quarter of the 1404 fiscal year, which was approved.
The meeting further addressed challenges faced by returning refugees and the provision of necessary assistance.
Authorities concerned were tasked with identifying solutions and creating facilities to support the reintegration and welfare of returning refugees.
