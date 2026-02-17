403
UK Braces for Arctic Blast with Frost, Snow Warnings
(MENAFN) A fresh surge of Arctic air is set to move across the UK this week, prompting frost, ice, and snow warnings, as stated by reports.
The Met Office has issued yellow alerts for snow and ice covering much of Scotland as well as northern and eastern England from Monday afternoon. Sleet and snow are expected through Monday evening and overnight, with potential disruptions to travel.
A separate yellow ice warning applies to all of Northern Ireland from 20:00 GMT Monday until 10:00 GMT Tuesday. Commuters have been urged to stay cautious due to the threat of black ice and slippery roads.
In northern Scotland, snow and ice warnings are in effect from 15:00 GMT Monday through 10:00 GMT Tuesday.
For southern Scotland and much of northern and eastern England, ice warnings are active from 18:00 GMT Monday until 10:00 GMT Tuesday.
All of Northern Ireland is under an ice warning from 20:00 GMT Monday until 10:00 GMT Tuesday.
The UK experienced several snow and ice warnings over the weekend as Arctic air spread. Monday will bring blustery showers with occasional brighter spells, while wintry showers continue in Scotland and snow accumulates on higher ground.
By Monday night, colder Arctic air will spread south, lowering snow levels in Scotland and increasing the risk of ice. Some snow showers are also expected across the North York Moors.
