Nayanthara On Winning State Awards: Truly Blessed

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress and producer Nayanthara, who won the Tamil Nadu government's State Film award for Best Actress for the year 2017 for her performance in the film 'Aramm', has now penned a post of gratitude, thanking the government for the honour.

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures of herself with three State Awards, the actress wrote,"My sincere gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu for honouring me with the State Award for Aramm. Also deeply thankful for the State Awards for Netrikann and Koozhangal for our production house @therowdypictures. Three State Awards for the house... Truly blessed."

While the first award was for her acting, Nayanthara won the other two as a producer.

For the unaware, 'Aramm' was a gripping thriller that was directed by well known director Gopi Nainar. The film's plot revolved around the efforts of a district collector to rescue a child that falls into a borewell by accident.

'Aramm' highlighted the lives of those living in the rural parts of the country and spoke of how people there had to struggle to get even the most basic of their needs met from the government, thanks to red tapism and corruption. Nayanthara played the character of district collector Mathivathani in the film.

Nayanthara has an exciting list of ongoing projects, both as a producer and as an actor. Among these, her film, 'Patriot', which is being directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is among the most eagerly-awaited thrillers of this year.

For the unaware, 'Patriot', features both superstars of Malayalam cinema Mammootty and Mohanlal along with a host of other top stars including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy.

Interestingly, Mohanlal and Mammootty will be seen working together in a film after 18 years. Patriot is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on April 23 this year.

A teaser which the makers released last year went on to amplify the expectations of fans and film buffs.

The teaser begins with a voiceover which says, " I remember there was a time when this nation was controlled by the two of them. Together. Over these years, what they earned wasn't just followers. Faith. Trust."

We then see a series of intriguing but intense scenes and hear Mammootty's voice say, "They are going to bring social score to people." We next hear Mohanlal, who appears to play an army general in the film, say, "There are three of us. Do you think you can stop us?"

The teaser then gives us an idea that there is a program called Periscope and that Kunchacko Boban plays a character called Daniel.

Nayanthara is heard asking,"This program which is part of the student laptop scheme. Is that similar to Periscope?" We also hear another voice, asking,"Is this program watching them secretly?" The teaser ends with Mammootty asking someone to complete the sentence, "Great Indian traitor... or Patriot."

Overall, the teaser gives the impression that the film will revolve around a group of socially responsible individuals trying to thwart an illegal attempt by the government to monitor its citizens.