India's Registered Drone Count Crosses 38,500 Mark As Ecosystem Surges

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) India's drone ecosystem is growing at a rapid pace with the number of registered drones in the country crossing the 38,500 mark and as many as 39,890 DGCA-certified remote pilots in the country (as of February 2026), according to official figures released on Tuesday.

Over 240 approved training organisations have also been set up to provide skilled manpower for operating and maintaining the drones.

This growing adoption of drones reflects the maturation of a comprehensive ecosystem comprising manufacturers, software and component developers, service providers, training institutions, certified pilots, start-ups, research organisations, and enabling digital platforms working within a unified regulatory framework, the official statement said.

Drones are now embedded across critical sectors - agriculture, land and property surveys, infrastructure monitoring, disaster assessment, and public service delivery - demonstrating their potential to enhance efficiency, transparency, and precision in governance.

Under the SVAMITVA Scheme, 3.28 lakh villages have been surveyed using drones, and 2.76 crore property cards have been prepared for 1.82 lakh villages across 31 states.

India's drone ecosystem has transitioned from pilot projects to a mainstream, innovation-driven sector, underpinned by progressive policies, regulatory facilitation, and targeted financial incentives. With initiatives supporting women-led entrepreneurship, rural access, and domestic manufacturing, the government has created a structured framework that encourages both technological innovation and widespread adoption, the statement said.

As many as 1,094 drones have been distributed to women SHGs (self-help groups) including over 500 under Namo Drone Didi initiative, enhancing farm productivity and livelihoods, according to official figures.

Looking ahead, continued expansion of indigenous manufacturing, skill development for remote pilots, and integration with state and central programmes positions India to leverage drones for socio-economic empowerment, infrastructure oversight, and national security. They are also being used for monitoring the railways and highways in the country, the statement explained.

With increasing government support, including budget allocations, innovation grants, and strategic deployment, India is set to become a global leader in unmanned aerial systems, fostering an ecosystem that balances commercial growth, technological self-reliance, and inclusive development, the statement added.