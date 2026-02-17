Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand Proposes Registration Fee For Pilgrims

Pilgrims registering online for the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand will soon have to pay a registration fee, with a committee formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Commissioner of Garhwal Division to determine the amount at the earliest, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said on Tuesday.

Fee Proposed to Curb Fake Registrations

Pandey said a minimum fee of Rs 10 has been proposed to prevent fake registrations, a concern that has grown in recent years as the yatra attracts millions of devotees annually. "People will have to pay a fee for online registration for the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Commissioner of Garhwal Division to determine the fee at the earliest. A minimum fee of Rs 10 should be charged to prevent fake registrations for the Char Dham Yatra. The final fee will be decided after the committee submits its report and receives approval from the government," said Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Fake registrations have been a recurring challenge for the Uttarakhand government, often leading to overcrowding, mismanagement, and safety concerns along the yatra routes. The proposed fee is intended to ensure that only genuine pilgrims register for the yatra, bringing greater order and accountability to the process. The final fee structure will be implemented only after the committee submits its report and obtains government approval, Pandey added.

Upcoming Yatra Schedule

The development comes ahead of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, which is set to begin on April 19. The yatra will commence with the opening of the gates at Yamunotri and Gangotri on April 19. The portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham and Shri Badrinath Dham are also set to reopen for devotees on April 22 and April 23, respectively.

With lakhs of devotees expected to undertake the sacred journey this season, ensuring a safe, organised, and hassle-free Char Dham Yatra experience should remain a top priority for the Uttarakhand government. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)