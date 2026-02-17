Billions Of Dollars Flowed Into Spot Etfs CPI Index Fueled Rebound XRP Price Poised To Break $10 In 2026

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Donald Trump has recently expressed a positive attitude towards financial market innovation and capital market development on multiple public occasions, sparking market expectations for an improved policy environment for digital assets. Driven by both macroeconomic data and capital flows, overall sentiment in the crypto market has rebounded, with XRP's price performance once again becoming a focus of investor attention.







Recently, spot ETFs have seen a continuous inflow of billions of dollars, which is seen by the market as one of the important drivers of the rebound in digital assets. The entry of institutional funds has not only improved market liquidity but also boosted the confidence of long-term investors. Analysts believe that when long-term capital continues to enter the market, price fluctuations tend to stabilize, laying the foundation for a new round of upward cycle.

CPI data fueled an asset rebound.

The latest CPI (Consumer Price Index) data shows that inflationary pressures have eased, and market expectations for future monetary policy are becoming more optimistic. Lower inflation expectations typically increase the attractiveness of risk assets, causing funds to flow back into growth and high-volatility assets, thereby driving an overall rebound in digital assets.

Driven by both an improved macroeconomic environment and capital inflows, analysts predict that XRP will still have significant upside potential in the future, and may even challenge or break through the important psychological barrier of $10 in 2026.

CryptoEasily provides supplementary returns for long-term holders.

As expectations of rising prices strengthen, more and more investors are focusing on how to generate additional returns during the holding period. CryptoEasily's digital asset management and cloud computing solutions offer long-term holders a passive income model, enabling assets to continue operating even during periods of market volatility.

User feedback indicates that the automated profit settlement mechanism reduces the pressure of frequent trading, making it more suitable for investors whose core strategy is long-term holding.

CryptoEasily is a regulated cloud mining platform.

As the crypto industry rapidly develops, security and compliance have become core concerns for investors. CryptoEasily emphasizes that the platform adheres to compliance, security, and transparency principles and undergoes regular financial and security audits by third-party institutions. Its security infrastructure includes platform operations that comply with the European MiCA and MiFID II regulatory frameworks, annual financial and security audits conducted by PwC, and digital asset custody insurance provided by Lloyd's of London.

At the technical level, the platform employs multiple security mechanisms, including bank-grade firewalls, cloud security authentication, multi-signature cold wallets, and an asset isolation system. This rigorous compliance system provides excellent security for users worldwide.

Its core advantages include:

● Zero-barrier entry: No need to buy mining machines or build a mining farm, even beginners can easily get started.

●Automated mining: The system runs 24/7, and profits are automatically settled daily.

● Flexible asset management: Earnings can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time, supporting multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies.

●Low correlation with price fluctuations: Even during short-term market downturns, cash flow remains stable.

CryptoEasily CEO Oliver Bruno Benquet stated:

“We always adhere to the principle of compliance first, especially in markets with mature regulatory systems, to provide users with a safer, more transparent and sustainable way to participate in digital assets.”

How to join CryptoEasily

Step 1: Register an account

Visit the official website:

Enter your email address and password to create an account and receive a $15 bonus upon registration. You'll also receive a $0.60 bonus for daily logins.

Step 2: Deposit XRP or other crypto assets

Go to the platform's deposit page and deposit mainstream crypto assets, including: BTC, USDT, ETH, LTC, USDC, XRP, and BCH.

Step 3: Select and purchase a mining contract that suits your needs.

CryptoEasily offers a variety of contracts to meet the needs of different budgets and goals. Whether you are looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, CryptoEasily has the right option for you.

Common contract examples:

Entry-level contract: $100 - 2-day cycle - Total profit approximately $108

Stable contract: $1000 - 10-day cycle - Total profit approximately $1145

Professional Contract: $6,000 - 20-day cycle - Total profit approximately $7,920

Premium Contract: $25,000 - 30-day cycle - Total profit approximately $37,900

For contract details, please visit the official website.

After purchasing the contract and it takes effect, the system will automatically calculate your earnings every 24 hours, allowing you to easily obtain stable passive income.

Invite your friends and enjoy double the benefits

Invite new users to join and purchase a contract to earn a lifetime 5% commission reward. All referral relationships are permanent, commissions are credited instantly, and you can easily build a“digital wealth network”.

Conclusion

Continued inflows into spot ETFs, coupled with positive macroeconomic data from CPI, have fueled high market expectations for XRP's performance in 2026. If funding and market sentiment continue to improve, XRP is poised for a new upward cycle and is expected to become one of the most watched high-potential assets. Against the backdrop of market capital inflows and innovative investment methods, XRP's price growth expectations complement CryptoEasily's passive income model, providing investors with a more diversified long-term investment path.

If you're looking to earn daily automatic income, independent of market fluctuations, and build a stable, long-term passive income, then don't miss the opportunity to join CryptoEasily.

Official website:

App download: #/app

Customer service email: ...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.