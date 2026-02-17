MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Inspiration Energy Plans Name Change to Inspiration Mining Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Inspiration Energy Corp. (CSE: ISP) (OTCID: ISPNF) (WKN: A40GPX) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is planning to change its name to Inspiration Mining Corp. This new name change will more align our name with the copper/gold focus of the Company. Management feels by changing the name there will be a clear understanding of shareholders and prospective shareholders in understanding the focus of the Company.

"Changing the name of the Company will better align the name with the focus Inspiration has on its 100-per-cent ownership in over 85,000 acres in the Rottenstone gold/copper camp," stated Charles Desjardins, chief executive officer of Inspiration. "We are strategically positioned along trend with recent discoveries and have cutting-edge satellite data identifying multiple gold-copper targets that we plan to drill shortly."







The Rottenstone North project (4,512 hectares), along with the acquisition of the Rottenstone West project (31,011 hectares), this past August (see company news release Aug. 22, 2025), brings the total coverage of this exciting new VMS-gold district and trend to over 35,500 hectares (86,487 acres).

The Rottenstone North and West gold and base metal projects are located immediately west and southwest of Ramp Metals Inc.'s discoveries on its copper-gold sulphide targets at Rush (see Ramp Metals' news release dated April 29, 2015) and Ranger (see Ramp Metals' news release June 17, 2015).

With just over 40 million shares outstanding, Inspiration offers shareholders strong upside leverage to exploration success. Its tight capital structure, combined with large-scale landholdings, advanced geophysics and near-term drill readiness, positions the company to participate meaningfully in one of Canada's most promising new discovery corridors.

Inspiration's Rottenstone projects are located along the same northeast-southwest-trending geological structures that host multiple high-grade showings in the region, including 73.55 grams per tonne Au over 7.5 metres at the Ranger showing and 1.61 per cent Cu at the Rush VMS discovery (see Ramp Metals' news release June 17, 2024).

Notably, historical work on the Rottenstone West project identified multiple massive sulphide occurrences as early as the 1950s. These areas remain untested by modern exploration methods, presenting compelling targets for new discoveries within a top-tier mining jurisdiction, as ranked by the Fraser Institute.

Recently, at the 100-per-cent-owned Rottenstone North gold/copper project, the Company completed an advanced atomic mineral resonance tomography (AMRT) satellite survey. The AMRT survey identified numerous high-priority gold and copper targets along the eastern property boundary of Rottenstone North -- parallel and on trend with Ramp's Rush copper-gold-silver discovery, located just a few kilometres away. Inspiration's planned drilling program, scheduled for early 2026, will test several of these targets.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Inspiration may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

National Instrument 43-101 disclosure

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, PGeo (APEGS No. 82498; PGO No. 0183), an independent adviser to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing highly prospective gold and base metal properties. The Company's flagship assets, Rottenstone North and Rottenstone West, position it as one of the largest landholders in one of Canada's newest and most exciting gold-copper VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) discovery corridors. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ ( ).

