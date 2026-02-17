Uzbekistan, South Africa Agree To Form Intergovernmental Commission To Boost Trade

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and South Africa have agreed to establish an Intergovernmental Commission and create a joint working group aimed at boosting trade turnover between the countries, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The agreement was reached during a working visit to South Africa by an interagency delegation of Uzbekistan led by Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Shokhrukh Gulamov.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation engaged in discussions with key South African officials, including Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Thandi Moraka; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau; and Presidential Investment Advisor, Alistair Ruiters.

The sides also reached agreements to strengthen the legal and regulatory frameworks that underpin bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Furthermore, meetings were held with leading South African companies, such as Sasol, Intertoll, Aspen Pharmacare, AMKA Products, Life Healthcare, Brimstone Investment, Tsico Africa Group, CapeSpan, and Mechem.

The discussions primarily focused on the potential for initiating joint ventures across various sectors, including petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, infrastructure, healthcare, and agro-industry.