Customs Easing Drives Strong Inventory Levels In Apparel Market

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 17 (Petra) -- Jordan's clothing, footwear and fabric market is entering the Ramadan season with strong inventory levels and growing confidence among traders, according to sector representatives.Sultan Allan, President of the General Syndicate of Garment, Textile and Shose Traders, said importers and retailers have made extensive preparations to ensure product availability, supported by improved customs procedures that have accelerated the entry of goods into the Kingdom. He noted that clearance times at major customs hubs, including Aqaba, Amman and the cargo airport, have been cut in half, helping businesses replenish stocks more efficiently ahead of peak demand.The sector expects consumer activity to gain momentum during Ramadan, particularly in the lead-up to Eid Al-Fitr, with stable pricing designed to accommodate a broad range of shoppers. While overall market movement has been moderate since the start of the year, traders are anticipating a seasonal upswing driven by holiday-related purchasing.Allan also welcomed the Customs Department's proactive engagement with the business community, including on-site visits by the Director General to key clearance centers prior to the holiday rush. Such coordination, he said, has contributed to smoother supply chains and reduced logistical bottlenecks.At the same time, the syndicate is closely watching the impact of the newly implemented sales tax on postal parcels, marking the first major retail season since the measure took effect. Allan expressed hope that the policy will support fairer competition within the domestic market.The garments and footwear sector remains the Kingdom's largest commercial segment, encompassing roughly 11,000 businesses across all governorates and providing employment for about 63,000 Jordanians. The local market also hosts around 180 clothing and footwear brands operating and investing nationwide.